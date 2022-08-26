WATCH: Kangaroo Goes Full WWE During Brawl, Slams Opponent Through Metal Fence

Two kangaroos got into a fight recently at Australia’s Mount Taylor Nature Reserve, and while boxing matches aren’t anything new, this one ended in an interesting way: with one kangaroo throwing the other through a metal fence. I can just imagine the other ‘roo emerging from the broken fence saying, “My mom said you can’t come over anymore, you play too rough.”

Jokes aside, the video of this brawl is wild. Taken by Julian Doak via Storyful, the two animals grapple with each other for a moment, turning in circles trying to get a swipe in with their claws. Then, one of the ‘roos gives the other a good shove, sending him crashing through the fence. The ‘roo who did the shoving stands and stares for a moment, as if reevaluating all the life choices that led him to that moment. The kangaroo who went through the fence doesn’t emerge in the video, so we hope he was okay.

Kangaroo straight up threw another kangaroo through a fence and stared it down triumphantly pic.twitter.com/fsZpfvUg8j — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) August 25, 2022

According to Doak, the kangaroo who was pushed through the fence was seen hopping down the road hours later. Hopefully, that was the right ‘roo; it could have been the victor doing a congratulatory lap around the reserve.

“The two ‘roos were having a biffo [Australian slang for ‘fight’] right in front of me,” said Doak, “and I thought it’d be funny to get a video for family overseas, to show them an average Aussie slice of life. Little did I know it would escalate rapidly with one pushed through a fence.”

Why Do Kangaroos Fight So Much?

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about kangaroos? If you said the movie “Kangaroo Jack,” I’m so sorry you have to live with that burden. But, really, it’s usually an image of them fighting, either each other or a tourist who got too close.

Kangaroos are pretty well known for their fighting in general. They have strong, muscular tails that can support their entire body weight. Then, they can deliver a devastating kick with their powerful hind legs. Males also fight each other to win the affection of a female and as a show of strength. According to How Stuff Works, Australia even adopted the image of a kangaroo in boxing gloves to represent the “Australian fighting spirit.”

Apparently, kangaroos use their upper bodies more when fighting with each other, and their powerful back feet when attacking predators. Additionally, one of the main predators for these animals went extinct in 1936, but bioengineers are trying to bring it back. The thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, was a serious threat to kangaroos in Australia. If it’s reintroduced into the population, what could happen to the kangaroos? Would a bioengineered thylacine even know that its natural prey was a kangaroo? Questions for someone else, at another time. For now, enjoy these kangaroos playing WWE.