WATCH: Kingsnake Swallows Massive Live Rattlesnake Whole

At first glance, the eastern kingsnake is among the least threatening of the limbless reptiles. Stretching a mere 3 feet at the very largest, the kingsnake is nonvenomous with no fangs. They’re not aggressive to humans unless provoked and are such a popular reptilian house pet that they’re considered semi-domesticated.

Don’t let its seemingly harmless description fool you, though. The species wasn’t crowned the king of snakes for no reason.

Though admittedly small and slender, kingsnakes have a variety of strengths that make them fearsome predators in the animal kingdom. First, although they don’t possess any venom of their own, this species of snake is known to be immune to the venom of other reptiles. This makes them fierce adversaries, even against species we humans consider the most fearsome, such as the rattlesnake.

Second, they’re named “kings” because of one of their greatest skills: hunting and eating other snakes (including venomous ones) indigenous to their natural habitat. In Georgia, 82-year-old Tom Slagle came across this very sight while walking out to his mailbox.

In disbelief at the unusual scene, Slagle immediately began filming, sharing his footage of the gruesome meal with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The Georgia DNR then gave a bit of insight into the eastern kingsnake’s incredible feat of devouring a snake far larger and considered more dangerous than itself.

“If the snake being eaten is longer than the kingsnake, it will get folded before being swallowed. It’s a snake-eat-snake world out there,” the GDNR wrote in the caption of the post.

Georgia DNR Sheds Light on Strange Kingsnake Sighting

In the unsettling yet mesmerizing video, an eastern kingsnake slowly consumes a timber rattlesnake, working its flexible lower jaw to push its meal further and further down its throat. The rattlesnake isn’t struggling in the least, suggesting the smaller snake killed it before eating it.

As we know, a kingsnake can reach a maximum of 3 feet in length, and many are even smaller. Meanwhile, a timber rattlesnake can grow up to 7 feet long. This does nothing to deter the hungry snake, despite the rattler being visibly heavier than the kingsnake as well.

The rattlesnake’s large size made it a dangerous meal for the kingsnake, as it was unable to defend itself while eating. However, the massive meal will also keep the small snake satisfied for days, if not weeks.

“Kingsnakes are active foragers,” the Georgia DNR explained. “And thus need to eat more frequently than other species to keep their energy up. A good rule of thumb is about once a week when consuming smaller prey items. The meal in the video, however, is fairly large and will take longer to digest. It probably has enough calories and nutrients to hold the kingsnake over for much longer [than a week].”