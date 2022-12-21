WATCH: Kiteboarder Has Nightmare-Inducing Close Encounter With a Shark

A kiteboarder was filmed recently during a nightmare-inducing shark encounter as he cruises the waves on his board. This shark was seemingly ruthless in the clip. Appearing to jump up more than once hoping to latch onto the board. All as the terrified kiteboarder did the only thing he could – hold on for dear life.

The video, which was shared on Instagram recently, shows the kiteboarder as he glides across the ocean waters, enjoying the speed, the sights, and the sounds. However, things are about to get incredibly harrowing as an unexpected visitor swims up on the unsuspecting man.

If There’s Ever A Moment A Kiteboarder Needs To Hold On Tight, This Is It

In the harrowing clip, the shark is seen swimming beneath the kiteboarder as he moves over the ocean waves. The video is terrifying as the massive shark appears to jump out of the water a few times, snapping at the board.

The shark is relentless, too. It feels like forever as we watch it follow the man on the board, moving through the water just as fast … if not faster. It’s no doubt that it is this heart-pounding intensity of the clip that led to the video going viral. The man even looks back several times, keeping track of the shark monitoring how close it comes to the board on multiple occasions.

Of course, this moment is even more intense with the music added to the clip. All the events unfold as the well-known and terror-inducing theme song to Jaws plays in the background.

This Terrifying Clip Leads To An Interesting Question

The caption added to the video inquires how often kiteboarders or kitesurfers run into sharks while they are on the water. And, the caption wonders, do sharks tend to follow a certain style of the board more than others?

“Yo Kiteboarders & Kitesurfers how often do you see sharks follow you and/or pop up next to you while you’re boarding?” the caption added to the Insta post wonders.

“Do you notice any differences in the frequency of shark sightings,” the post continues. “And / or differences in the shark’s behaviors when you’re riding a “foil” board vs a “non-foil” board?”

One commenter weighed in on this noting that the foil board is likely to attract the sharks. According to this comment, the “foil underwater definitely resembles” a ray. This, of course, is an ocean dweller that sharks love to feast on. Then, the commenter offers the best advice they can. “Just got to be fast.”