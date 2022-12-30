WATCH: Leopard Filmed Diving at Van, Ripping Off Window Deflector

Not sure if any animals out there are more terrifying than an angry big cat. Tigers, Lions, Jaguars, and Leopards are all formidable predators, and if agitated can be terrifying. According to USA Today, 13 people and a van were reportedly injured by a recent leopard attack in India.

The aggressive leopard can be seen jumping over a residential fence and then attacking a van. The spotted cat is believed to have left the nearby Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food. The same leopard is also believed to have attacked two forest officials on the same morning it went after the van.

“Many of the injured were bitten and needed hospitalization,” said Purnima Barua, a hospital spokesperson. “They seem to be out of danger now. But more people with injuries are coming to the Jorhat Medical College Hospital. It has become very aggressive. We have laid traps inside the campus to capture it. Efforts are on to track it.”

#WATCH | Assam: 13 persons including three forest staff were injured after being attacked by a leopard in Jorhat. All injured persons were immediately admitted to a local hospital. All the injured persons are out of danger: Mohan Lal Meena, SP, Jorhat (26.12) pic.twitter.com/TQ92Z248NR — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Honey Badger Successfully Fights Off Three Leopards

I take back my previous comment about big cats being the scariest animal on earth. It turns out, that title might belong to the Honey Badger. The species is physically as tough as can be, but their attitude is what sets them apart from most of the animal kingdom. They are fearless, and can oftentimes back up their feisty disposition.

In the remarkable video, a mother leopard and two cubs are seen approaching the leopard with hungry inquisitiveness. Recognizing the leopards as a threat, the Honey Badger was set on fighting back. The original video was posted to the hugely popular Instagram account, Nature Is Metal. It has eclipsed 200,000 likes and stirred up a lot of interesting comments online.

Leopard Shows Off Hunting Skills

Absolutely wild footage of a leopard showing off its hunting ability has drawn quite a bit of attention online. The big cat seemingly hides in plain sight before making a run at a deer. According to NDTV, the original video was shared by Ramesh Pandey, an officer with the Indian Forest Service. The footage is completely unrelated to the gnarly scene from the recent debut of 1923, which saw a leopard viciously take down one of the show’s characters.

This real-life video clip opens with a leopard crouched down behind an embankment with a nearby deer also in frame and casually grazing on some grass. The powerful feline then strategically positions itself behind a tree as it makes a concealed approach even closer to the deer. Just then, the powerful cat explodes from its cover and takes the deer down in a flash.

Leopards are one of the most enchanting animals on earth. As such, video footage of their hunting exploits often draws quite a bit of attention online. In this remarkable video taken in Africa, a wildebeest launches this hungry attacking leopard into the air. Though the leopard was bested in that video, additional footage of a leopard taking down an antelope fully displays what finely tuned hunting machines these cats are.





