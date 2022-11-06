WATCH: Leopard Goes WWE Mode on Antelope, Drags It Away Effortlessly

In this stunning video posted to Instagram, a leopard completely flips an antelope and kills it, dragging it away effortlessly in the process.

The video begins as we see the leopard pounce upward and lunge forward. Then, it aboslutely RKOs the antelope, flipping it in a brutal takedown. Then, the leopard squarely mounts it as it squirms around helplessly. Its legs stop flailing as the cat slowly drains the life out of the antelope.

If watching with the sound on, you can audibly hear the antelope’s neck snap and the terrible noises it makes during its struggle.

You can watch the gruesome takedown below.

“Unlike other species of antelope, that form herds to deter predators from taking liberties with their kin, the male bohor reedbuck prefers solitude,” the account writes. “These ruminants are so anti-social that they risk life and limb to preserve their autonomy, shirking the ‘safety in numbers’ strategy for a much riskier ‘sit still and I’m invisible’ plan of inaction.”

Viewers took to the comment section to react to the viral video. Many were taken aback by the brutality of the noises in the clip.

One user said: “You can hear when the leapprd delivers the killing blow with a bite to the windpipe/throat. Damn.”

Another user commented that they’d like to see a popular ESPN segment breaking down this footage. “They need to do a sports science on the neck strength of a leopard.” We’d love to see that too, because as evidenced by that video, leopards are incredibly powerful animals.

Tourist Spots Critically Endangered Indochinese Black Leopard

Recently, a tourist in Thailand spotted and filmed a rare sight when they came across a critically endangered Indochinese black leopard in the wild.

The tourist captured the black leopard wandering around in Kaen Krachan National Park. The park is the largest national park in Thailand and on the border with the country of Burma. The tourist destination also borders the Tanintharyi Nature Reserve. The popular park is close to the city of Hua Hin, which is a tourist town in Thailand. And one lucky visitor had a chance encounter with an Indochinese black leopard.

In the tourist’s video taken from inside a car, you can see the leopard walking straight toward the camera down a dirt path. The wild animal veers off the road and sniffs around in the grass before continuing its stroll. The big cat seems to notice the tourist filming and keeps an eye on them. However, the leopard continues to walk straight down the path. Eventually, it stops in its tracks, but continues on before rolling around on the ground.

Considering the species is critically endangered, witnessing an Indochinese black leopard in the wild is uncommon indeed. The video gives viewers a rarely-seen look at one of Southeast Asia’s most elusive animals.