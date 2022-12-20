WATCH: Leopard Hides in Plain Sight Before Attacking Deer

Absolutely wild footage of a leopard showing off its hunting ability has drawn quite a bit of attention online. The big cat seemingly hides in plain sight before making a run at a deer. According to NDTV, the original video was shared by Ramesh Pandey, an officer with the Indian Forest Service. The footage is completely unrelated to the gnarly scene from the recent debut of 1923 which saw a leopard viciously take down one of the show’s characters.

This real-life video clip opens with a leopard crouched down behind an embankment with a nearby deer also in frame and casually grazing on some grass. The powerful feline then strategically positions itself behind a tree as it makes a concealed approach even closer to the deer. Just then, the powerful cat explodes from its cover and takes the deer down in a flash.

The video, initially shared by Pandey, has racked up almost 55,000 views on Twitter in just a few days.

Leopards are smart and stealthy…!



Leopards Go On Rampages Through Indian Villages

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only leopard in India that’s been getting attention for its ferocity. The other newsworthy story is far more tragic than the viral video though. Newsweek recently reported that two children were mauled to death in separate leopard attacks. The tragic attacks occurred in neighboring states just one day apart from each other. Two separate animals are believed to be responsible and trapping efforts are currently underway to subdue the predatory cats.

They are not the only two fatal leopard attacks to take place in India this year though. In September, a husband and wife were attacked by a leopard as they slept. The man was killed by the attacking leopard while his wife was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Additional video footage of a leopard in India also went viral earlier this fall. The cat in this video was seen going on a rampage through town and attacking several people before eventually being subdued. The 11-second clip shows an angry spotted cat charging villagers on a nearby rooftop. Then, the angry feline turns around and lunges after a motorcyclist who drives into the scene. In just a matter of seconds, the predator closes the distance and brings the terrified driver and his motorcycle to the ground. The video quickly racked up over 200,000 views on Twitter. Luckily, the person on the bike suffered only minor injuries. According to reports, the cat was later tracked down and killed by angry villagers.

More Viral Videos Of Leopards On The Hunt

Leopards are one of the most enchanting animals on earth. As such, video footage of their hunting exploits often draws quite a bit of attention online. In this remarkable video taken in Africa, a wildebeest launches this hungry attacking leopard into the air. Though the leopard was bested in that video, additional footage of a leopard taking down an antelope fully displays what finely tuned hunting machines these cats are.