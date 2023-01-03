WATCH: Lightning Fast Weasel Relentlessly Chases Down Mouse, Completely Ignores Onlooker

In this incredible clip posted to Instagram, this lightning-fast weasel chases down a mouse. In the process, the weasel ignores the person filming, coming right up to the person in pursuit of its prey. The weasel eventually nabs the mouse and hauls it off.

A weasel emerges from a metal covering at the beginning of the clip. The mammal scurries around as if searching for something—which he is. Then, we see a mouse dart out from a patch of grass. The mouse stealthily bounds across an assortment of rock and grass, and it seems as though the rodent has made an escape.

However, the weasel acts much quicker than you may anticipate. With just a few leaps, it has tracked down the mouse onto an asphalt pavement mere inches from where the person filming stands.

The person filming the encounter gets an up-close view of the two animals. They don’t skip a beat however, and we see the predator wrestle with its prey right by their shoe. After flipping over the animal and grabbing it, the weasel scurries off with the mouse and backs under a group of stacked pallets.

People React to Weasel Tracking Down Mouse

“They might not look like much, but when you realize that weasels are in the same family as badgers, wolverines and otters, it all starts to make sense,” the account wrote in their caption.

Tons of commenters reacted to the viral clip, with many impressed at the weasel’s lightning-quick efforts. Others were more impressed with the filming work of the submitter.

“Bro risked it all for the shot,” one person wrote. “Give this cameraman an award!” another agreed.

Another person chimed in, writing: “One of the highest ratios of prey to predator size in nature, they’re fierce hunters!”

According to the account’s caption, these creatures have been seen carrying animals up to ten times their size. That’s an astounding number when you consider how small they are.

Others argued with each other over whether it was actually a weasel. “It’s a stoat not a weasel. A stoats tail is black at the end,” one person wrote.

However, another person stepped in and assured that commenter that they were mistaken. “Pretty sure this is a long tailed weasel, not a stoat/short tailed weasel/ermine,” they wrote. “And by pretty sure, I mean 100% positive.”

The video doesn’t completely verify the fate of the mouse, but we can assume it never got away from the weasel’s grip. However, we know the person filming the encounter knew they had captured gold. The video has nearly 40,000 likes in just hours of being posted.