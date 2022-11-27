WATCH: Lightning Quick Bobcat Sneaks Up, Snags Rabbit From Golf Course Putting Green

In this video posted to Instagram, a bobcat lies in wait on a putting green and then pounces on a rabbit, eventually running away in the woods with its prize.

Some golfers filmed the clip from the other side of the green. It starts off with the bobcat lying on the green, slowly stalking forward as it eyes its prey. Its tail flutters and it moves its head forward before eventually pouncing into action. Multiple rabbits spread out in all directions, and the bobcat latches onto a target and chases it.

Eventually, at the edge of the woods, the bobcat nabs the rabbit.

“Oh, he caught it!” the person filming the scene says once the bobcat gets his prize.

You can watch the video below.

“Something tells me she’s played this course before…” the account cleverly wrote in its caption.

“So is that a ‘Links’ instead of a bobcat?” one user joked in the comment section, making a pun between golf ‘links’ and ‘lynx.’ Bobcats are also known as red lynxes.

Bobcats are native to North America, and they live all over the continent. They range from southern Canada through most of the contiguous United States, down to Oaxaca in Mexico. It is listed as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List since 2002 since it has a wide distribution and large population.

While the bobcats has been hunted extensively, populations have proven stable overall with decline in some areas.

Bobcats Range Spans from Southern Canada to Mexico

Bobcats contain distinctive black lines on its legs and a black-tipped, stubby or “bobbed” tail. This is where the animal gets its name from.

Bobcats reach a total length, including the tail, of up to 50 in. They are predators that live in a wide range of ecosystems. The animals live in wooded areas, semidesert, urban edge, forest edge, and swampland environments.

They inhabit some of its original range, but populations are vulnerable to extirpation by coyotes and domestic animals. Bobcats prefer rabbits and hares like the ones in the video above. However, they also hunt for insects, chickens, geese and more birds, rodents, and even deer.

Prey selection mainly depends on location and habitat. The season and the amount of prey also affect their selection. Like most cats, the animal is territorial and largely solitary. However, some bobcats do overlap in home ranges. They mark their territory in different ways, including claw marks and deposits of urine or feces. They breed from winter into spring, and its gestation period lasts about two months.

Two subspecies exist: one east of the Great Plains, and the other west of the Great Plains. Bobcats are also featured in some stories of the indigenous peoples of North and Central America. They also are contained in folk stories of European-descended people in the Americas.