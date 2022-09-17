WATCH: Lightning Strike Blasts Tree to Smithereens

The shocking viral video depicting the moment a tree gets struck by lightning suggests that this may be where toothpicks come from. That may be a bit of comic relief, sure. However, there are no doubt plenty of wood pieces the size of toothpicks born from the rare lightning strike!

“A litter of wild toothpicks is born,” quips the comment included with the shocking footage shared on the Nature Is Metal Instagram page. Thankfully the footage shows an area that seemed to be unpopulated at the time of the strike. And, no injuries have been reported in relation to the terrifying moment.

The clip is an unforgettable one. Showing the moment lightning hits the tree. And in an instant things change as the lightning strike creates a fierce explosion from surveillance cam footage. One moment the tree is standing tall. And in an instant, it is obliterated into kindling in a literal flash.

Sure, we all love a good summer thunder and lightning storm. Not only are these events welcome respites from the normally scorching summer temps, but they are also a grand site to see. But, with this grandeur comes some dangerous moments as well…such as terrifying lightning strikes. While the tree above was immediately obliterated by the lightning strike. However, sometimes the effects can be very different. Such as this Scottsdale Arizona palm tree that was engulfed in flames.

Whoa ⚡⚡ Lightning set a palm tree on fire in Scottsdale, Arizona early Thursday morning. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/17reGvP2jF — FOX Weather (@foxweather) August 7, 2022

The wild clip features the aftermath of a lightning strike as a palm tree is engulfed in flames. Even as the raindrops continue to fall and the wind continues to blow. Sending bits of the fire flying away from the tree and into the air.

Experts Share Safety Tips To Remember During A Lightning Storm

According to meteorologist Chris Vagasky, there are multiple ways people can be injured in a lightning storm. Not only can the strike hit the…but objects can also fall causing injuries. According to Vagasky the safest place to wait out a lightning storm is in a “substantial building.” This, the meteorologist notes means a building “that has pipes and electrical in the wall.”

Vagasky also notes that if no substantial building is available, staying in a vehicle is the next safest bet. Pretty much anything that “keeps you enclosed and keeps you safe,” he says.

“When you’re in one of those two safe places, electricity travels through the metal shell of the car or through the wiring and piping into the ground,” the meteorologist explains.