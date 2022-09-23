WATCH: Lightning Strikes Electric Fence in Mind-Blowing Clip

Lightning strikes can be quite dangerous, and we have an example for you here in this clip of one hitting an electric fence. It’s quite mind-blowing in the sense that you can see what happens to the fence. As the lightning hits it, then the fence appears to blow up in smoke. See, the natural current from the lightning happens to hit one that is with the electric fence in the ground. Just seeing this strike take place will be something you probably haven’t seen in a while.

Viewers of the clip were adding their comments. One wrote “So much for the fence…..” Yeah, that fence probably is done and will need to be replaced. Another person said, “That is some piece of lightening.” This viewer wrote, “I bet that blew the circuit breaker.” Everyone seemed really impressed by what they were seeing in this video clip on Instagram. We have never seen this type of lightning strike hit a fence like this before. It’s going to be a long time before we see this happen again. Maybe the same thing can be said by you, too. But this viral video definitely is drawing interest from those who see it.

Lightning Strikes Can Be Quite Dangerous

Seeing something like this might lead you to wonder how much danger lightning really can cause. According to the National Weather Service, it can be quite dangerous. The weather forecasting agency states that lightning happens to be a major cause of storm-related deaths in the United States. For anyone who is struck by lightning, it can end up leading to cardiac arrest. Some people who have been hit might appear to have a delayed death a few days after being struck. A person could have been resuscitated yet suffer irreversible brain damage.

Now, watching this clip might lead some people to ask just what is lightning itself. National Geographic happens to provide a pretty detailed answer to that question. According to the publication, lightning is a giant discharge of electricity accompanied by a brilliant flash of light and a loud crack of thunder. Did you happen to know that the spark can reach more than five miles in length? It also can raise the air temperature by as much as 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. A bolt of lightning can contain a hundred million electrical volts.

In looking at more additional information about the facts and dangers of lightning, it’s quite clear that there are definitely ones to remember. When it comes to permanent injuries from strikes, they happen to be primarily in the form of neurological issues. They would include sleep disorders, attention deficits, numbness, dizziness, irritability, fatigue, depression, and an inability to sit for long periods of time.