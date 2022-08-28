WATCH: Lion Mauls ‘Little’ Hippopotamus in Wild Footage

In this insane footage posted to Instagram, a lion mauls a baby hippopotamus in this fierce attack. The mother hippo is nowhere in sight, so the lion takes full advantage of the wandering youth and attacks.

“Fortune Favors the Old,” the account’s caption writes, commenting on how dangerous the ecosystem can be for the youth of any species.

Users quickly commented on the post to voice their opinions. One user cheekily wrote: “Bruh Gonna Be Eating Good For A Week.” Another user wondered where the hippo’s mother was. “Why would the mom leave him?”

One user suggested the mother’s whereabouts during the encounter. This commented joked: “Mom was out on that tinder date.”

In the video, which takes place on a grassy plain, a lion stealthily stalks the hippo. Then, it turns on the jets and rockets toward the hippopotamus.

“Oh, god, look at this,” one observer notes as picture flashes can be heard in the background. Eventually, despite its best efforts, the hippo succumbs to the lion’s advances.

You can watch the video of the gruesome encounter below.

Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk in Colorado, High Schoolers Witness

On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video.

“Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.

The foundation’s post had more than 1,300 shares by 3 p.m. the next day. Nearly100 people had commented on the video as well. While some were rooting for the elk, others wanted the mountain lion to get its meal.

Reached by the local newspaper, Raffay told them he submitted the video to the foundation. However, the clip was actually captured by his 15-year-old friend Tanner Cole-Wheeler. He was riding in a pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Sophia Benjamin when they observed the attack.

Benjamin said the group of four students from Soroco High School were headed from the Stagecoach area to Oak Creek on County Road 14 at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when they saw something coming off the hill.

Soon, they realized they were witnessing a mountain lion attacking an elk. Then, they watched the attack for about fifteen minutes until they were pretty sure the elk was dead.

“I’ve seen elk and other wildlife, but I’ve never seen a mountain lion before, so it was a very cool and a rare thing to see,” Benjamin said.

For Cole-Wheeler, who has seen mountain lions before, it was a neat experience. On the other hand, for Benjamin, it made her reflect on living in such proximity to wildlife.

“In Routt County, wildlife is a common sight, so much so that it’s easy to take some of those for granted,” Benjamin explained. However, to see a mountain lion take down an elk like the group did earlier this week made the young girl appreciate her surroundings more.