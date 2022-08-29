WATCH: Live Chicken Used to Bait Monstrous Python

In this viral video on Twitter, a python is trapped after a live chicken is used as bait. The python excitedly squirms around after squeezing through the blue funnel which traps it. The snake lunges out for the chicken and tries to bite it, yet can’t quite reach it after getting snagged by the rig.

During the video, the chicken just stands there, seemingly unaware of the raging python mere inches away from it. The snake’s gigantic body is revealed as it thrashes in the murky water.

Some people debated whether the snake was a python or an anaconda in the Twitter replies. However, other users voiced their opinion on the viral encounter.

Python trap using live chicken pic.twitter.com/oorUWucL3A — OddIy Terrifying (@closecalls7) August 27, 2022

One user responded to the video with a few chicken-themed puns. They first wrote: “This is why we call it playing chicken.” However, their other pun proved more popular. They wrote: “I am sure that python scared the cluck out of the chicken.”

“That thing’s HUGEEEEE,” one person wrote, remarking on the snake’s incredible size.

One user was curious about what the point of catching a python is in some local communities. Another user responded, writing: “Multiple benefits, you stop losing farm animals to the snake, less danger to your kids, they’ll sell the skin and they’ll eat it.”

Cottonmouth Swallows Baby Python, Leaving an Insane X-Ray

The cottonmouth, also known as a water moccasin, is definitely a feared creature. However, so are pythons. Many wouldn’t ever assume that a water moccasin would take down a large Burmese python, let alone eat it. However, as the Miami Zoo officials recently confirmed, that’s exactly what happened last week.

The zoo tracks all their snakes through electronic tags, and one python they were tracking went missing. However, they ended up finding it inside the digestive tract of a cottonmouth.

The python’s transmitter started lighting up inside the snake, and that’s when officials were able to confirm the truth.

In the image, the spine of a juvenile is clearly visible, making the image simultaneously intriguing and disturbing. The x-ray was taken at the zoo’s animal hospital.

Zoo spokesperson Ron Magill says the reptile was located as part of an overall study being done by the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Department and the U. S. Geological Survey. Invasive Burmese pythons are surgically implanted with transmitters. It tracks their movements in hopes of better understanding their behaviors. This, in turn, develops better ways to control their population.

“When tracking this particular young python, they were led to the adult cottonmouth and assumed that it had eaten the python, which was later confirmed by the X-ray,” wrote Magill.