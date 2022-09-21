WATCH: Lizard Filmed Breathing Underwater for the First Time Using ‘Secret Scuba System’

Want to see something cool and learn something new? I present to you: an anole lizard breathing underwater using a “secret scuba system.” In a preview for the new National Geographic series “Super/Natural,” a bird goes for a lizard snack, but the lizard outsmarts the bird by diving underwater. There, the series captures a never-before-seen, life-saving skill.

The clip, courtesy of People and narrated by actor Benedict Cumberbatch, shows a hungry motmot bird scouting a meal. A lizard is sunning on a rock nearby, completely out in the open. The perfect target. The motmot goes all in, swooping down from its branch as the lizard takes off, scrambling over rocks near the edge of a river. The video can be viewed here.

It seems like there’s nowhere for the lizard to go, and the motmot dives for it. But, the anole then employs an “unbelievable escape strategy, so recently discovered it’s never been filmed before now.” It jumps into the water. The motmot bides its time, waiting for the lizard to surface. But the anole is perched on a rock underwater, where it will stay until the bird decides to leave.

Taking a look underwater, the lizard forms tiny bubbles under its scales, which migrate to its head. This creates a larger bubble around the lizard’s nose where it has a supply of air to breathe. This allows it to stay submerged for more than 18 minutes.

Lizard Uses ‘Scuba System’ To Stay Underwater and Wait Out Predator

Eventually, the motmot loses interest, and leaves without its snack. The clip shows the bubbles forming on the lizard’s body, then moving toward its head to create the larger bubble. It’s a fascinating look into lizard biology and their varied survival skills.

The “Super/Natural” docuseries is produced by James Cameron and premieres on Disney+ on September 21. The series plans to explore the secret, usually hidden abilities of wildlife, revealing how animals have senses beyond what we posess. From just this clip, it looks like it’s gearing up to be a spectacular series.

