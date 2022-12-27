WATCH: Local Deer Show Inflatable Reindeer Decorations No Mercy

A viral video shows some local deer hooligans getting rough with some festive inflatable reindeer decorations. As years go by, holiday decor seems to be growing. It’s more and more common to see houses decked out in lights, blow molds, and wreaths. In recent years, inflatable characters depicting holiday favorites like snowmen and Santa have become very popular. However, some animals are too keen on the trend.

TikTok user @brookiemiller recently captured a hilarious moment of two deer encountering an inflatable doppelganger. The frightened animals were determined to assert their dominance in the area and make it clear that they are truly the only wild creatures around. Of course, once the footage was posted on TikTok, it immediately went viral.

The video has spread like wildfire, garnering an impressive 4.6 million views in mere days of its release. Brooke Miller spoke to The Dodo about the hilarious video. As Miller arranged her inflatable reindeer in the front yard of her Austin, Texas home with meticulous care, something strange started to transpire. Every morning when she peered out of the window it became apparent that someone had been interfering with her holiday decorations while she was asleep.

The inflatable deer are still working despite the beating

“I’d been curious why our inflatable reindeer were disheveled every morning,” Miller explained. “[My neighbor] found the culprit! And it was better than we could’ve ever imagined.” Miller’s neighbor managed to capture the culprits on video. It appears two local deer were disgruntled by Miller’s reindeer and had it in for them- making attempts to cause harm. Miller, however, chooses to not take this personally. Her neighborhood is full of deer and she still enjoys them despite their apparent need to play around with her inflatables.

“We can’t decide if they’re pissed off or playing,” Miller mused. “The optimist in me leans toward playing.” In the end, no serious damage was done. Plus, everyone seems to be enjoying the footage of the deer. “Most importantly, the inflatable deer are unharmed. They popped right back up post-run-in,” Miller explained. “A little holiday magic for everyone!”

This follows an incident earlier this month in which a Nevada beer attacked an inflatable reindeer. Dave Lester’s innocent inflatable Rudolph was set upon by a very hungry bear. The video captured the bear appearing to be inquisitive as it poked the deer. The bear then decided to take a bite and ran away soon after realizing that the deer wasn’t food.

Lester woke up one morning to discover the remains of his decorations. He wanted to find out what had happened to Rudolph, so he checked his security cameras for anything unusual that might have happened overnight. “Lo and behold, it was our neighborhood bear,” Lester quipped. No one understands why the bear pummeled Rudolph that night, but what resulted was clear: The inflatable reindeer would never recover. Lester eventually put the mauled inflatable on eBay with the proceeds going to charity.