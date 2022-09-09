WATCH: Loch Ness Monster ‘Officially Spotted’ for Fifth Time in 2022

The ever-elusive Nessie has been officially spotted for the fifth time this year in Scotland’s Loch Ness. In previous years she was seen much more often, with 16 sightings in 2021 and 13 in 2020, according to the Official Loch Ness Monster Sighting Register.

New footage has emerged from Loch Ness of something moving against the current in the lake. According to the Register, “a local resident was on the hill above Lochend when they saw a wake moving against prevailing currents from Lochend in the direction of Drumnadrochit. There was no visible cause of wake,” the Register continued. “The sighting lasted seven minutes and they took some video footage.”

The video footage is 15 seconds long and features a wake of some kind moving against the lake’s current. It’s small, in comparison to the wake left by a boat going in the opposite direction. But, there does seem to be something moving just under the surface of the water.

The most recent sighting before this one was on April 25. The Register reported, “a couple on holiday for a week were staying in a cottage overlooking Urquhart Castle when they saw something in the water at 6:16 am. They took a video which was later examined by a local photographic and video expert who said that what they captured was clearly animate, came out of the water before going back in again (and then out once more) and was definitely larger than, for example, the bird life in the loch.”

Clearly, there is a great possibility that something lives in the lake. But, whether it’s Nessie, or something else, is unknown.

Experts Claim Loch Ness Monster Could Really Exist

There has been much speculation as to the real status of Nessie, the monster of Loch Ness. Does she exist? Is the iconic Nessie image really just a water snake, or a periscope, or a snorkel? According to experts at three universities, this folk legend may not be as much of a legend as we initially thought. That is to say, there’s new, significant evidence that Nessie may have been a real creature.

Scientists at the University of Bath and University of Portsmouth in the UK, and Morrocco’s Université Hassan II discovered plesiosaur fossils in a river system that is now the Sahara Desert. This river system is over 100 million years old and included bones and teeth from adult and juvenile plesiosaurs.

The University of Bath stated in July that this find makes the existence of the Loch Ness Monster “plausible,” but included one important note: “after almost a hundred and fifty million years, the last plesiosaurs finally died out at the same time as the dinosaurs, 66 million years ago.” That means, probably no plesiosaur swimming around in modern-day Loch Ness.

Unless, of course, she’s a supernatural entity that has managed to live many years beyond what is normal for her species. There’s always that possibility, if you believe in that sort of thing. For now, the mystery of what lives in Loch Ness will suffice to stay just that: a mystery.