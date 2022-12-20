WATCH: Louisiana Firefighters Rescue Giant 30-Pound Snake From House Fire

On Friday morning (December 16), firefighters in Caddo Fire District 4 in Louisiana received a call regarding a house fire in a nearby neighborhood. According to the call, someone was trapped inside the home. So while firefighters never drag their feet on their way to a rescue, it was particularly crucial they responded to this one at top speed.

After hurtling across town, the crew arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. They quickly discovered, however, that this was going to be no easy rescue mission. Inside the home were dozens of caged animals, including dogs, cats, turtles, and rabbits.

While a portion of the crew set to work extinguishing the raging fire, another ventured inside the home to bring the animals to safety. Several minutes of hard work later, the firefighters believed the home to be clear. Luckily, however, they then made a secondary search. And it was on this trip through the smoldering home that they made their bravest rescue yet – that of a massive 30-pound snake.

Without giving it a second thought, firefighter John Phelan hoisted the six-foot albino boa constrictor from its tank. Gingerly carrying it to a nearby window, he shattered the glass and passed the snake through, successfully completing the rescue.

Sunny the snake was extremely lucky to be rescued and find her way to safety. Sadly, many of the animals trapped inside the home did not survive, including one rabbit, five cats, and seven dogs. The source of the fire remains under investigation.

Giant Snake Finds Safety at Sanctuary Following Firefighter Rescue

Though she made it out alive, poor Sunny suffered a few injuries while trapped inside the inferno. Thankfully, however, they were minor burns and easily treated.

Unsure how to treat the reptile’s injuries themselves, the dedicated fire crew enlisted the help of Steven Kennedy, the owner of the local Snaketuary. As always, reptile expert and EMT Steven Kennedy was more than happy to help his fellow firefighters.

According to Kennedy, the snake didn’t belong to the homeowner who suffered the house fire. Instead, the woman was simply watching Sunny for her owner while they were out of town. Because the woman doesn’t have the correct permit for exotic pet ownership, she cannot be returned to the pet sitter.

Sunny the snake is currently at the Snaketuary, where Kennedy monitors her for potential respiratory issues. She’ll be returned to her owner when they arrive home. In addition to the snake, Kennedy took in two box turtles following the fire rescue as well.

Though Sunny was terrified and injured from her ordeal, Kennedy says she was clearly well cared for – because she’s a little on the chunky side. “She’s a little fat,” he said in a Snaketuary Q&A following the rescue. “But boas can be pretty fat. I wouldn’t say obese, she is on the heftier side, but you can still kinda see some of the ribs and things like that, so I wouldn’t use the word obese.”