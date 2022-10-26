A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill.

The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area covered in bush and trees, hills and mountains looming above in the background. However, all of this changed at 11:42 am Tuesday (October 25) for just a moment as an earthquake swept through the area. The 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area about 10 miles away. This shocking moment is caught on video which is shared by the Fox Weather Twitter page.

“Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 earthquake shakes northern California,” the Fox Weather Twitter page shares.

Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 earthquake shakes northern Californiahttps://t.co/J8jb3GPsBC — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 25, 2022

The video starts with a steady image of Morgan Hill California. Then we see the unsettling shaking as the effects of the earthquake is seen shaking the ground. Over 19,000 California residents have reported that they felt the earth move when the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Fransisco Bay Area in the northern part of the state. The epicenter of the event is located 8 miles west of California’s Seven Trees area.

The 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Was Followed By A 3.1 Aftershock Just Minutes After Hitting The Bay Area

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the earthquake hit an area with a depth of around four miles. Then, at 11:47 a.m., an aftershock hit the area. This aftershock had a recorded magnitude of 3.1.

Thankfully, officials note that area rescue teams and first responders did not receive any emergency calls related to the tremors.

“Yep,” notes the National Weather Service’s office in Monterey in a Tuesday Twitter post. “we felt that earthquake here at the office in Monterey.”

The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) System Warns Of Delays As Safety Procedures Are Followed

The California Bay Area Rapid Transit System (BART) noted shortly after the tremors that trains would be held for a little while so officials could focus on safety inspections.

“Expect major delays systemwide while we follow our safety procedures,” BART officials announced after the event. The US Geological Survey adds that a “ShakeAlert” was sent out following the tremors. Many residents received a warning on their phones just before the shaking of the earthquakes was felt.