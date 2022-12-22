WATCH: Mama Bear With Cubs Charges Moronic Tourists That Got Too Close

In a viral video, a mama black bear is seen charging a group of tourists who wandered too close to her cubs within Yellowstone National Park. It’s tough to tell in the brief clip why so many people are close to this group of animals. However, it’s obvious that no one involved is following the park’s rules by doing so.

To make matters worse, this is all taking place on a paved bridge, further escalating the peril all parties are in. Regardless of the obvious danger, many folks in the video can’t help but pause to grab snapshots of the stressed-out bears. The footage was shared on YouTube by the Associated Press.

Despite the poor decision-making by the people shown in the video, it appears no one was injured. Most of those featured manage to sidestep the concerned mother bear or make it back to their cars to safety. The Youtube video has over 3 million views and just under 1,200 comments.

As you may be able to imagine, most of the comments are annoyed with the clueless behavior of the humans in the video. “Just another showing of how stupid tourists can be,” one comment reads. “It’s a wonder that no one was hurt. A mother bear is not to be played with, they conclude.” Others pointed out how the mother was only doing what came naturally. “You can tell that bear doesn’t want to harm anyone. She just wants to protect her cubs,” another commenter wrote.

Experts weigh in on what to do in a bear encounter

Bears are naturally inquisitive animals, and if they come across humans they may approach. If this happens to you, stand up straight and wave your arms above your head while speaking in a low voice; this will make the animal recognize that you pose no threat. Then slowly back away – do not look directly at them as it could be seen as a sign of aggression. To minimize any potential encounters with bears while out on hikes or walks with pets, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests carrying bear spray and making noise throughout so that nearby bears can be alerted before being startled by human presence.

The National Park Service advises not to drop your pack and not to give the black bear any food. To avoid difficult situations, the NPS suggests avoiding direct eye contact with wild animals and traveling in groups. Furthermore, never attempt to climb trees if a black bear is present as they are highly adept climbers.

The NPS stresses that bear attacks are extremely rare. Most bears mind their own business if not antagonized by humans. However, they do have some tips in the event of an attack. Interestingly, they strongly urge people to not play dead with black bears. The NPS advises you to take whatever is available to you and fight back by targeting its face and muzzle.