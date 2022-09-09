WATCH: Mama Bear Defends Her Cubs Against Attacking Male, Both Take Deadly Tumble Over Cliff

In this viral video, a Mama bear defends her cubs from an attacking male.

The male bear approaches from a distance once it spots the mother and her cubs. According to the video, male bears will often times kill a mother’s cubs during mating season. The male does this to induce the mother to reproduce.

However, the big male received all he could ask for and then some with the female. She dutifully protected her cubs by taking on the male in a fight. The cubs sit behind the mother as she collides with the male. After a few moments of wrestling, both the male and the female bear take a tumble over the cliff.

The male died after the injuries he sustained during the fall. The mother survived but was dealing with several injuries sustained during the fall.

You can watch the insane viral clip below.

Tragically, reports indicate that the mother passed away in a cave along with the two cubs, according to local outlets.

One commenter reported the news to viewers of the video. “The female bear and her two cubs have been found dead in the cave they went to shortly after this video. It is believed one of the cubs was already in the cave deceased from a fall before this video ever took place.”

Unfortunately, both animals and the cubs would eventually die from this encounter.

Bear Cub Tranquilized After Running Through Oregon Town

A black bear cub ran through the town of Bend, Oregon on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The bear was discovered again on Wednesday morning at a city facility. Then, it was transported to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife who then tranquilized the cub. Eventually, after they performing checks on the bear cub, it will be released back into a suitable habitat in the Deschutes National Forest.

The male cub, which is approximately 7-8 months old, would have been born in late winter around January or February, ODFW said.

Most cubs still live with its mother at 7-8 months old. However, these cubs are capable of surviving independently in the wild, according to the department.

“It is unclear why the bear was separated from its mother prematurely,” ODFW’s statement said, adding that they haven’t received any reports of a dead mother.

“We have no reports of damage associated with this bear, so it’s likely the young bear just got confused and wandered into town,” said Andrew Walch, ODFW’s Deschutes district wildlife biologist.

ODFW tranquilized the bear earlier Wednesday after being alerted by the Bend Police Department. The cub had wandered into the 62000 block of Boyd Acres Road. It was also seen Tuesday afternoon and evening around NE 18th Street and Cooley Road.

“We are glad we were able to get this young bear back to the wild and thank the Bend Police Department for their assistance and the public for alerting us to the bear,” Walch stated. “The young bear is in good physical condition, which should increase its survival chances.”