WATCH: Mama Bear Snaps Entire Tree in Half to Rescue Her Stranded Cub

Most females in the animal kingdom provide their offspring with at least some level of care. Few, however, possess the maternal instincts exhibited by bears. There is nothing a mama bear wouldn’t do for cubs. Even the most non-confrontational of the species have been known to attack (albeit rarely), should an unwitting human (or another animal) get too close to her babies.

But raising cubs to adulthood is hard work. Male bears do not help in raising their young, so the important tasks of feeding and protecting cubs rest entirely with the mother.

During the first winter with her cubs, a mama bear typically loses around a third of her body weight from the sleepless nights of nursing and warming her babies. After hibernation, she must not only protect her cubs from the elements but predators and human hunters as well, all while the babies are exploring their new environment and their own strength.

Sometimes, that means rescuing her cubs from precarious situations. If a baby climbs up a tree and can’t get back down by himself, for instance, she wastes no time in coming to the rescue.

This poor mama bear had limited options. The tree in which her baby had climbed was far too thin for her to climb up after him. And as he was about 10 feet in the air, she couldn’t reach up to snatch him down either.

So she did the only thing she could do – pull the small tree with all her might while her baby clung to the topmost branches for dear life. With his sibling watching nearby, the mama bear climbed just high enough to pull the top half of the tree toward the ground, eventually snapping the tree in half completely.

Mama Bear Climbs Tree to Protect Sleeping Cub

A similar incident happened just last week in Divide, Colorado. This time, however, the tree was more than big enough to accommodate both the cub and his mother.

At around 7 in the morning, a homeowner watched as a mama bear wandered into their yard and climbed a nearby tree. They then realized that her cub was fast asleep within its branches, and she had climbed the tree to watch over him while he napped.

“Welcome to fall in our front yard in Divide!” shared Mandy Campbell. In an interview with FOX21, Campbell explained that her son, Link Bryden, was the one who recorded the video.

“The bears broke every single one of my bird and squirrel feeders and now the cub just went higher up in the tree…oh boy,” she said. Thankfully, her son kept a respectful distance from the mama bear and her cub.