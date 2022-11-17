WATCH: Mama Moose Fearlessly Protects Calves Against Wolves

In this incredible clip originally posted eight years ago, a moose valiantly defends her calf, but most likely meets her untimely end offscreen.

The video starts out rather innocently, with the moose and her calf alone in the Swedish wilderness. The mama moose stands at a salt lick, but then, after hearing some commotion, she turns her head. Soon after, two wolves emerge from the bushes, and you can see the hair start standing straight up on the moose’s back.

During the fight, one of the wolves attacks the calf, prompting the mother to ram into the wolf. Then, she sends her own calf to the ground to ensure that it stays put in one place so she can defend it easier.

While the moose goes back and forth with the wolves and holds them off for a while, their advances prove too strong. The mother starts growling as the wolves close in on both the calf and the mother.

You can watch the clip below.

The animal actually bumps into the trail camera during the attack near the end of the clip. Then, a short while later, we see the two wolves emerge back into the frame, the mother and her calf nowhere to be seen. We can assume it didn’t end well for either.

Moose and Calf Most Likely Died After Valiant Effort

Moose don’t always fight back against their predators, so it was surprising and inspiring to see the effort from the moose.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by Jakt & Jägare, a Swedish hunting website. It was reportedly filmed at a salt lick in Värmland, Sweden.

Unlike most other species of deer, moose don’t form herds. They live as solitary animals, except for the calves who remain with their mother. However, the cow will eventually chase the moose calf away after about 18 months, forcing it to live on its own.

Moose can be found across Canada, Alaska, New England (with Maine having the most of the lower 48 states), and New York State. Across the pond, most moose live in Scandinavian countries, the Baltic states, Poland, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Predators of moose include wolves, bears, humans and in rare occasions, wolverines. We just saw an attack from wolves play out.

The moose is a herbivore capable of consuming a wide selection of plant or fruit. The average adult needs to consume 23,000 kilocalories per day to maintain their body weight, a tall task for these creatures.

Moose don’t “graze” as most herbivores do, but they “browse.” Similar to giraffes, they carefully select foods that contain less fiber and higher concentrations of nutrients. Because of this, their digestive system has evolved to accommodate their relatively low-fiber diet.

On the other hand, another moose in Colorado completely destroyed a tree while scratching an itch. The viral video seen here shows the animal thrashing against the tree to relieve himself of the itch.