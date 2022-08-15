WATCH: Incredibly Brave Man Allows Hundreds of Bees To Crawl on His Beard, Bare Hands and Chest

As kids, many of us learn a few crucial, often painful, lessons through experience. Most of us, for example, can remember the exact moment we learned that stoves are hot. And that unfortunate fall from a bike that taught us concrete is unforgiving. And, of course, that encounter with a bee in which we learned some insects sting.

As adults, the former two dangers are easy enough to avoid. Bees, however, have minds of their own, making them more frightening than stoves or cement.

The truth is that bees only attack in defense of their all-important hive, or when accidentally squashed. But that does nothing to assuage the fear many of us feel toward the tiny pollinators.

As Lebanese beekeeper Johny Abou Rjeily knows, however, fearing bees is unnecessary. It’s simply born of a lack of knowledge. And to prove it, he regularly posts videos on his TikTok showing swarms of the winged insects crawling on his face, chest, and hands.

With his face and chest entirely covered in bees, the beekeeper calmly educates his viewers on the importance of conserving the world’s honey bee population. Because while many see them as nothing more than a nuisance, bees are actually crucial to the planet.

JAR Honey Works to Spread the Save the Bees Message

As the world’s primary pollinators, bees are responsible for around 70% of the planet’s production of fruits and vegetables. Despite this fact, however, populations are plummeting around the world. Because of this, activists like Johny and his company, JAR Honey, are spreading awareness in an effort to save the striped insects.

“JAR Honey is a fully comprehensive quest that revolves around the bee,” their official mission statement reads. “Our professional team of beekeepers and agricultural engineers puts the scientific know-how and environmental enthusiasm to work, connecting people to bees.”

“Our mission is to expand the honey bee population beyond Lebanon [for a] healthier and safer world to live in. We are working against pesticides, fungicides, toxic waste, and climate change.”

“Bees also suffer from the use of traditional and old beekeeping methods,” JAR Honey continues. “Working with agricultural engineers, vets, medical doctors, and research laboratories, we interfere here, at the point of harvest, to save the bees, refine their honey, train keepers, and make the planet a better, safer, and cleaner place.”

Though unconventional and arguably disturbing, Johny’s approach to spreading awareness is working wonders. By combining his conservation efforts with his bonding time, the beekeeper has earned JAR Honey millions of views and thousands of shares. What began as a small business with only three hives has now developed into an online sensation and powerhouse of conservation.