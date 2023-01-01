WATCH: Man Falls Through the Ice Trying Ride Bike Across Frozen DC Reflecting Pool

A man had an unexpected surprise when his bicycle suddenly got stuck in the DC Reflection Pool after riding on its frozen surface. The incident went down around 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. In the video, a bicyclist attempted to conquer the frigid pond but only made it halfway before hearing an ominous crack from beneath. The footage was shared on YouTube.

“It is a shallow body of water, but you never know what that ice can hold and how dangerous it can be,” FOX Weather’s Jane Minar explained. “You don’t do it even though you might think you might be able to ice skate or whatnot.” Fortunately, the reflection pool was shallow. Although he emerged soaked and chilled, this enabled him to escape unscathed.

With the recent cold weather, bodies of water such as the Lincoln Memorial and Capitol Reflecting Pools have iced over. It’s tempted many visitors to go ice skating. Although it is a fun way to spend the day outdoors with family and friends, the DC reflection pool is not suitable for recreational activities like sledding or ice skating due to safety reasons.

District residents have been spotted in-person and on social media videos strolling, gliding, and sliding across the frozen ponds and pools of their neighborhoods. Captivating photos of the 1920s and 1930s show that ice skating on the DC reflection pool was once common. However, it has become prohibited by the National Park Service today, reports DC News Now.

The DC reflection pool was once routinely skated on

A recent visitor to the site agrees with the skating ban. Aryan Adhikari, a traveler from Knoxville, Tennessee was taken aback by individuals standing on top of the Capitol Reflecting Pool. Out of curiosity, he tested its solidity with his feet. However, he refrained from risking it all and putting full pressure on what appeared to be an icy surface.

“It seems kind of foolish because an ice skating rink is designed to be skated on. This is just a lake that’s been frozen over by the weather,” Adhikari recalled. “I don’t know how deeply frozen it is. I would just tap on it, maybe like just see if it cracks or not, but I wouldn’t fully stand on it.”

If you’re eager to try your luck at ice skating, the District has a bunch of supervised ice-skating rinks. The National Park Service even permits people to skate on Constitution Gardens Lake as long as they obey all posted safety warnings and regulations.

Created in 1922 and 1923, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was designed by renowned architect Henry Bacon. At 2,030 feet long and 167 feet wide, its circumference stands at 4,392 feet around. It has an average depth of 18 inches on the sides and 30 inches within its center. This impressive pool is home to over 6 million gallons of fresh water.