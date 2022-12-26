Frigid temperatures and blizzards were sweeping all across the country this last week, leaving much of us freezing and snowed in with major wind gusts cooling things down even more. Even the Sunshine State was affected by these chills, resulting in an “iguana” warning.

This is where the tree-dwelling iguanas find the temps too cold for their cold-blooded bodies. As a result, they go into a sort of hibernation state, hoping to wait out the chill. This leads to an unusual phenomenon as the paralyzed animals lose their grasp on branches, careening to the ground in record numbers.

Some of the luckier iguanas, however, can find their way into warmer areas. Sneaking inside homes and finding shelter before the hibernation-like state kicks in. And one particular case saw an iguana getting into the holiday spirit, deciding to take cover within a festive Christmas tree.

Florida Man Flies Into Action As A Wayward Iguana Decides To Become A Piece Of His Christmas Decor

The chilly iguana made it inside a Florida home recently and quickly sought out the nearest tree on the premises. This tree, however, was a Christmas tree! Upon seeing this unusual visitor, the Florida man grabbed his pool skimmer hoping to shoo the iguana away. After all, does anyone else truly know what the best tool is to use when removing an iguana from a Christmas tree? Sometimes a pool skimmer will have to do.

This tactic aimed at drawing the wayward iguana out of the Christmas tree wasn’t fruitful at first. In fact, the iguana reacted to the move deciding to become the star on the top of the tree. The Florida man then decided to push the iguana out of the festive tree in the other direction. But the iguana ran down the trunk of the tree amid the branches, taking the decorations down with it.

It’s Raining Iguanas!

Sure, we’ve all heard of tornado warnings, blizzard warnings, and thunderstorm warnings … but how often do we hear of iguana warnings? Some Florida residents are seeing just this as the chilly temp prompt area green iguanas to enter a hibernation-like state when the temps get too cold falling below 50 degrees.

However, when these animals fall into these paralyzed type states, they are often sitting high up in trees and they fall right down to the ground. A hilarious situation in theory, but these iguanas can cause major issues…sometimes they fall on people leading to injuries, and other times they fall on property like cars or buildings leaving lasting damages.