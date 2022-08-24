WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.

The bull jumps on top of the man, digging its horns into him and turning him over. Luckily, however, bystanders quickly jumped into action. An SUV whips up on the scene, diverting the charging bull’s attention away from the injured man. The camera shifts toward the crowd of onlookers, many of whom turn away once the vicious attack begins.

However, that’s not all the excitement in the clip. Once the car arrives, the man leaps from the ground and seeks refuge on top of a car. The bull butts the car with its head. The man climbs the roof of the car and waits for it to drive off.

Incredibly, when the car speeds off, the man can’t maintain his balance and he falls off the side of the SUV.

However, at this point, multiple trucks and SUVs surround the bull, seeming to ensure the man’s safety. The clip ends as one car surrounds the injured man.

Charging Bull Bison Sends Young Girl Flying at Yellowstone National Park

While visiting Yellowstone National Park, a nine-year-old girl got launched by a wild bison. Authorities say the young girl was injured in the incident.

The video depicts two tourists running away from the charging bison. Then, a young girl enters the frame as she scampers away. Unfortunately, the bison caught her before she could get away. It flips the young girl in the air and she lands on the ground awkwardly.

CNN reports that the girl “was part of a group of about 50 people near Observation Point Trail in the park’s Old Faithful Geyser area.”

Apparently, the group gathered stayed five to ten feet away from the bison. However, after twenty minutes, the bison charged the group and flipped the young girl. Reportedly, the young girl was visiting from Odessa, Florida. The bison’s impact in this clip far exceeds the elk from the last clip.

Parks officials said her family took her to the Old Faithful Lodge for treatment. However, thankfully, she was released from the Old Faithful Clinic after being treated.

According to an August 2018 estimate, Yellowstone National Park houses over 4,500 bison. Parks officials warn visitors to stay at least 75 feet away from all large animals.

A male bull bison weighs up to 2,000 pounds. The animal’s top speed can reach over thirty miles per hour.