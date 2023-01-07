WATCH: Man Hides in Trash Shed To Escape From Moose

A home security camera captured a heart-racing, one-of-a kind encounter between an unsuspecting man and an inquisitive moose. On a brisk morning in Anchorage, Alaska, Curtis Phelps stepped outside of his home carrying a bag of garbage destined for the shed. But when Curtis was disposing the trash, an immense bull moose unexpectedly appeared in his field of vision. It seemed to be nearing him with a view to deliver an unexpected attack.

As the unsuspecting man spun around and prepared to retreat into his residence, he was paralyzed with shock when a horned beast marched towards him. Thankfully, he had remained close enough to the shed that sprinting back inside and hiding were the only options available in order to evade an attack from this menacing creature.

Curtis’ life hung in the balance as he confronted a huge male moose that could have caused him serious injury. Fortunately, however, it chose to abandon its attack and wander away rather than initiating an aggressive pursuit of Curtis. Had things gone differently and Curtis caught sight of his assailant just a moment too late–well, one can only imagine how disastrously this story might have ended. The footage was shared on the Associated Press YouTube.

The video of the moose stumped by a shed has garnered millions of views

The YouTube video has amassed 13 million view and over 100,000 likes. Of course, it has garnered dozens of comments from watchers. Many are impressed with Curtis’ calm reaction. This man is the epitome of calm, cool, and collected,” one user wrote. Another watcher noted that his calm likely saved his life. “Everyone take notes,” they wrote. “See how calm he moved into his shed that’s important cause if he freak out he would have stumbled and scared the moose and he would have lost his life.”

Meanwhile, another viewer was shocked at the stealth the moose displayed. “It’s crazy how something that big can just sneak up on someone,” they noted. “[It’s] like that without barely making a sound.”

It was Curtis’ presence of mind and composed demeanor that saved him from this dangerous situation. Staying calm is the best way to fend off a potential animal attack – easier said than done. However, having a level head in such situations can make all the difference between you succumbing to an aggressive wild beast or escaping unharmed.

Carnivores are renowned for preying on humans, and that’s why it is never wise to venture near them – they could attack at any moment. But don’t be fooled into thinking herbivores will always leave us alone. As this video shows, even these animals can prove dangerous if you let your guard down. Moose are undeniably intimidating due to their sheer size; after all, they’re the biggest of all the deer species. Adult male moose can be colossal in size – stretching up to 6 feet from nose-to-tail.