WATCH: Man Jokes Sharks Are Swimming Past in Hurricane Nicole Floodwaters

These two fin-shaped objects being swept along by Hurricane Nicole’s floodwaters on Hutchinson Island, Florida, looked like a pair of sharks swimming through the water.

Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, captured the odd scene as Hurricane Nicole approached the area on Wednesday. He jokingly said that they were a “couple of sharks” swimming across the flooded roadway. The people in the car with him laughed as the objects rolled through.

Residents were urged to evacuate the island by authorities as storm surges breached Florida’s east coast. The video can be seen below.

In a separate video, Schwartz also recorded more debris moving over the flooded roadway, including a kayak.

Schwartz said that he believed the fin-like objects were debris from a staircase, and many users online agreed.

Reports of sharks during flooding and storm events has been a viral phenomenon. Many people have been debating whether these sharks are real.

FOX 35 in Orlando reports a video of what many suspected to be a small shark swimming in a flooded neighborhood of Fort Myers went viral. This occurred during Hurricane Ian’s landfall at southwest Florida, causing major flooding and devastation.

Many who viewed the video thought it might be a hoax, recalling a fake photo of a shark swimming on a submerged highway during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. However, that video was indeed authentic.

Massive Transformer Explosion Lights Up Miami Beach Sky Amid Hurricane Nicole

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning. It later weakened to a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center said it weakened to a tropical storm after its landfall just south of Vero Beach.

As of 1 p.m., Nicole was 45 miles north of Tampa and 165 miles southeast of Tallahassee. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was moving northwest at 15 mph.

However, a Miami Beach transformer blew out and exploded around 15th Street and West Avenue. Power was completely knocked out in the area.

Video of the incident can be seen below. Residents of a condo in Miami Beach are filming the storm and happen to catch footage of the bright and loud explosion.

The residents react by screaming out in disbelief.

Unfortunately, this storm has caused transformer explosions and also downed power lines across the state. Reportedly, two people are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County.

Officials say the tragic incident occurred Thursday morning in Conway. It happened near the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a man exited a vehicle and made contact with a downed live power line. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

A woman traveling with the man was also electrocuted and was transported to the hospital, where she died.

A toddler was in the vehicle and was not harmed, officials say.