WATCH: Man Nails Mount Washington’s Livestream Camera With a Perfect Snowball Throw

On Mount Washington’s live camera feed, a man threw a snowball and landed it right on the camera, completely covering the lens with snow.

In this viral video shared to Twitter, the man is seen at the Mount Washington Observatory deck, where the live camera feed looks out over the mountain range. However, this particular morning was foggy, so other than a few hills, all that’s visible is the observation deck.

A man, who may be a worker at the park, threw a snowball that connected perfectly with the live feed camera.

“Someone just threw an absolute DIME on the Mount Washington live cam LOL,” the post’s caption read.

Tons of Twitter users responded to the clip to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One user commented about the man’s throwing abilities. “The accuracy is crazy,” they wrote.

“As a weather observer with some snowball throwing experience, I can appreciate the accuracy,” another user chimed in.

A final user seems impressed with the calculations of the throw. “Compensated for the wind too. lol. Awesome!” they wrote.

Mount Washington is the highest peak in the northeastern United States. The mountain resides within White Mountain National Forest and Mount Washington State Park.

Hiker Recalls Being Stranded on Washington Trail

A Vancouver woman claims she was left in a dangerous situation high up Mount Baker. She says she was left alone because she couldn’t keep up with an online hiking group. Search and rescue groups say this isn’t the first time a similar situation has occurred.

Jade Santucci admits she’s not a strong hiker. She says she should have done more research on the route. However, an online social group had indicated the hike was intermediate level. She decided to try it and she carpooled with others to Mount Baker in Washington last weekend.

“What I should have done, in hindsight, is I should have had a conversation with the organizer before leaving and maybe asked more questions and maybe got a better idea of exactly how long the hike was going to take and what we’d be doing. I just kind of went for it and put my faith in the organizer,” she told CityNews.

The group left the trailhead and Santucci says she was fine at first. However, she started falling behind after lunch. She claims that no one stayed back to make sure she was okay.

She then realized she was losing the group completely. However, she eventually made it back down the trail and confronted the group.

“I talked to the organizer and said what she did was extremely dangerous. I didn’t get an apology, she justified it … she can’t keep track of everybody.”