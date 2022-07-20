WATCH: Man Rescues Bighorn Sheep From Lake Mead, But His Dog Steals the Show

A man in the Nevada area of Lake Mead rescued a bighorn sheep recently, and all anyone could talk about in the comments of the Facebook post was his annoying dog. The lake has been receding recently because of severe drought in the Western United States, and the bighorn had its legs stuck in a deep patch of mud.

Todd and Kelly Goshorn were boating on the lake when they spotted the trapped ram. Kelly recorded her husband as he used a rope tied around the sheep’s horns to help it wriggle free of the mud. All the while, their Yorkie terrier was yapping away on the edge of the boat.

Lauren Martinez for FOX5 out of Las Vegas posted the video on her Facebook page. “A husband and wife boating at Lake Mead today came across a bighorn sheep stuck in the mud,” Martinez wrote in the post. “Kelly Goshorn recorded her husband Todd as he helped pull him out with rope. She said last week a man was stuck up to his waist in mud.”

Though many people praised Todd Goshorn as a hero to bighorn sheep everywhere, many also couldn’t stop commenting on the dog. “Well done. I bet he was glad to get away from that yapping dog,” wrote one commenter. Another wrote, “That was a great act of love. But it would have been easier for the man if she would have shut up that dog.”

Still others recommended watching the video with the sound muted. True, there isn’t much going on in the sound department in this video. It’s awesome seeing the ram escape the mud and run off, unharmed, though. Truly a pure act of kindness for the animal world.

Grand Teton National Park Planning to Implement New Ways to Protect Bighorn Sheep

In other bighorn sheep news, Lake Mead isn’t the only place they need protecting. Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming is also coming up with new ways to protect its bighorn sheep population. Per a report in April of this year, Grand Teton was planning to implement new environmental assets that would help the bighorn sheep survive the winter.

The bighorn sheep population in Grand Teton National Park has dwindled over the years, but they’re crucial to the ecosystem and wildlife of the mountain range. The population was so small that they were on the verge of extinction in that area, and the herd is still small despite there being more sheep than originally thought. Officials are now looking for ways to protect them more completely. Park officials teamed up with groups like the Teton Range Bighorn Sheep Working Group, which determined the greatest threats to the animals. These include habitat loss, disease, invasive non-native mountain goats, and disturbances from winter recreation.

The biggest issue, they found, is human interference during the winter. Backcountry outdoor activities are a huge part of Grand Teton, but they are now prioritizing the herd’s health. The park released a statement that they would use “increased public outreach and education, signage, enhanced monitoring of both bighorn sheep and recreational use, new or expanded winter closures in specific areas, and designated travel routes, among other actions,” to help protect the sheep and still provide top-notch winter activities for visitors.