WATCH: Man Stumbles Upon Terrifying Abandoned House Filled With Thousands of Scorpions

This disturbing clip of an abandoned house full of scorpions has gone viral, and it is an incredibly chilling thing to witness.

In a scene that looks like it’s out of Fear Factor or some horror flick, a man walks through a house where literally thousands of scorpions are crawling around. Perhaps more disturbing is the slight pattering noise they make as they walk over each other in these massive heaps.

According to commenters, the video is believed to be from Brazil, as the original full length clip first circulated on Reddit. In the video, the camera pans through multiple rooms where hordes of scorpions are festering.

This house is the stuff of nightmares, and we’re surprised this brave soul even stuck around long enough to take the video. You can watch the horrifying clip below.

Man finds thousands of scorpions in an abandoned house pic.twitter.com/Pv5DqxbFiu — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) December 11, 2022

Tons of Twitter users were freaking out in the replies, with many asking the same question: “what do they eat?”

“Exactly my first question,” one user responded. “What’s sustaining the population?”

“This is legitimately one of the most awful things I’ve ever seen,” another chimed in. “What in the hell are they even eating other than each other?”

One person suggested a meerkat could get rid of the population, prompting another person to respond with a Lion King reference. “Throw a meerkat in there. They love eating scorpions and are immune to poison.”

“‘This looks like a good spot to rustle up some grub,'” one responded with a quote from The Lion King.

Another commenter took issue with the description of ‘abandoned.’ They joked: “It’s not abandoned. That’s literally where they live.”

For the most part, commenters were absolutely repulsed by the scorpions.

Scorpions have eight legs, and are characterized by their pair of grasping pincers. They also possess a narrow, segmented tail. Their recognizable forward curve over the back ends with a stinger.

Scorpions have existed for 435 million years. They mainly live in deserts. However, they’ve adapted to a wide range of environmental conditions, and can be found on all continents except Antarctica. There are over 2,500 described species, with 22 living families recognized to date. Their taxonomy is being revised to account for 21st-century genomic studies.

Scorpions mostly prey on insects and other invertebrates. However, some scorpion species do hunt vertebrates. They use their pincers to restrain and kill prey. They use them defensively to prevent being eaten, and they use their venom both offensively and defensively. All scorpions give live birth and the female cares for the young as their exoskeletons harden. Their exoskeleton contains fluorescent chemicals and it glows under UV light.

However, the vast majority of species don’t threaten humans, and healthy adults normally don’t need medical treatment after a sting. Fewer than one percent of scorpion species. have venom capable of killing a human. However, it happens frequently in the parts of the world where they live. This is because those areas normally have poor access to health care.