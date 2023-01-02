WATCH: Man Tries, Fails To Bike Across Frozen Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool in Washington, DC

Last Thursday afternoon, a man rode his bike across the frozen Lincoln Memorial reflection pool in Washington, D.C.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near the Lincoln Memorial, which possesses the largest reflection pool in all of D.C.

In the hilarious clip, we see a man trying to bike across the frozen pond, all while Fox Weather commentators give live coverage to the struggling pedestrian.

The clip lasts for about a minute and twenty seconds, and we first see the man picking up his bike off the frozen ice. Considering the indention next to his figure, it appears as if the ice cracked before the video began.

“Biking on thin ice, that’s for sure,” one person wrote. As the camera zooms in, it becomes clear that the ice has broken, as we see ripples emanating from the bike and the man’s figure. He struggles with the bicycle, trying to get it situated upright without cracking more of the ice.

You can watch the video on Fox Weather here.

The clip cuts back to the man riding across the first half of the lake with ease. However, around the midway point, the man fell into the lake. As he struggles with getting his body back over the bike, the bike continues cracking the ice, making for an entertaining scene. You can see the scores of people walking around the reflection pool looking on at the fiasco.

In a final snippet, we see him starting to drag the bicycle across the ice until the clip loops back around. “What did you think was going to happen?” one of the Fox Weather anchors asks.

Morning Anchors React to Man Biking Over Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool

However, considering how shallow the water is, the man was able to trudge through and over the ice to safety. We can imagine that by the end of the ordeal, the man was incredibly wet.

“It is a shallow body of water, but you never know what that ice can hold and how dangerous it can be,” said Jane Minar, who serves as a Fox Weather Meteorologist. “You don’t do it even though you might think you might be able to ice skate or whatnot.”

Since the water at the Lincoln Memorial reflection pool isn’t very deep, this man got out unscathed. However, falling through ice in most situations isn’t a laughing matter. Each winter, many families are affected by the loss of a loved one due to a tragic circumstance involving ice.

Officials say that if you happen to fall in a frozen lake or body of water, it’s important to keep your hands and arms out of the water while kicking your feet. They also remind anyone who finds themselves in this situation to remember to call out for help loudly.