WATCH: Man Unfazed by Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake in Mexico as He Stays in Rooftop Pool

A viral video is making the rounds, showing a man stone-faced while in a rooftop pool during a massive earthquake in Mexico. The 7.6 magnitude earthquake sent everyone scurrying for safety. However, the man in this footage shared on Twitter decided to let it ride. Toward the end of the clip, the waves in the pool become genuinely impressive.

Alberca en el último piso en Reforma 27 #Temblor en la #CDMX 🇲🇽🕷@andresguzbj pic.twitter.com/TWUcVBBcFo — Crónicas de la Ciudad Perdida (@cronicas_ciudad) September 19, 2022

It may seem counterproductive for the man to stay in the pool during the earthquake. However, authorities in Mexico urged those in higher levels of building to stay put rather seek lower levels.

On Monday, the magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific seaboard. It killed at least one person and caused a seismic alarm in the terrified capital. The quake was on the anniversary of two previous devastating earthquakes. Some reports say that buildings were damaged when the earthquake hit at 1:05 p.m., according to the U.S Geologic Survey, which at first said that the magnitude was a 7.5. The quake was centered 23 miles southeast of Aquila, near the border between Colima and Michoacan states. It had a depth of 9.4 miles, NPR reports.

One person died during the earthquake in Mexico

One person was killed after a wall at a mall collapsed in Manzanillo, Colima, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter. In Coalcoman, Michoacan – near the quake’s epicenter – buildings were damaged but no immediate reports of injuries have surfaced.

Carla Cárdenas, a resident of Coalcoman, witnessed the earthquake. “It started slowly and then was really strong and continued and continued until it started to relent,” she said. Cárdenas ran out of her family’s hotel, where she had been staying, and joined her neighbors.

The buildings on the street showed evidence of damage, she said, with cracks in walls and pieces of facades and roofs having broken away. “In the hotel, the roof of the parking area boomed and fell to the ground, and there are cracks in the walls on the second floor,” Cárdenas recalled. She went on to say that the town’s hospital was severely damaged. However, she had not heard of any persons being injured thus far.

The Mexican National Civil Defense Agency announced that, according to past data on tsunamis in Mexico, waves near the epicenter could vary by as much as 32 inches. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center warned that coasts within 186 miles of the epicenter were at risk for hazardous tsunami waves.

New quake alarms sounded less than an hour after a national earthquake simulation drill. The drill was commemorating the major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017. U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Paul Earle insists that the shared dates are a mere coincidence. “There’s no physical reason or statistical bias toward earthquakes in any given month in Mexico,” Earle explained.