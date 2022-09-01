WATCH: Manatees Thrash Out With Violent Fury as Dog Paddles Near Them

Ready for a challenge, a group of manatees were seen trashing out with violent fury when a dog started paddling near them near Orange Beach, Alabama.

In an Instagram post from The Qualified Captain, a dog was swimming around in what looks like a bay area. However, he unexpectedly and quickly encountered the manatees. “That was wild! 3 manatees ‘flip’ out on the dog off of Orange Beach, AL…” the post reads. “The dog was ok!” The dog’s owner, Richard Taylor, also reassured on Facebook that everything was fine. “Flip was fine, just a little shaken up.”

According to Al.com, the video of the three manatees was shot just days after the Dauphin Island Sea Lab announced a new research study on the manatee population and movement ecology in Alabama. The research is notably being funded by the Alabama Center of Excellence. It will be under the RESTORE Act, which is proving funds for projects through the BP oil spill settlement from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon industrial disaster.

The media outlet further reports that the three manatees that encountered the dog were captured and given health assessments. They were also given floating satellite tags to locate them. The tags do track the creatures’ movements and migration routes once they leave the Orange Beach area. The three manatees were adult males and ranged from 9 to 11 feet. Of the three was a male named Clog. He was rescued in 2007 after being naturally stranded on a low tide near Tampa, Florida.

The Three Captured Manatees Had Scars From Previous Boat Propeller Injuries

Meanwhile, AL.com reports that the three manatees that were captured had multiple scars from previous boat propeller injuries. In a three-day study, researchers were able to observe up to nine of the creatures.

The media outlet does confirm there wasn’t any indication that the attacker of Flip was among the three manatees. There was also no indication that the attacking manatees had been tagged already. The Sea Lab has only tagged 14 “unique” manatees since 2009. The information from the tags helps provide details about where the creatures are regular. And also where they season in Alabama’s waters.

Ruth Carmichael, a senior marine science at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and primary investigator of the research project, spoke to the media outlet about the data. “We are fortunate to have expert collaborators and local partners who are invested in the success of our research,” she explained. “From assessing basic health to the ongoing study of when and where manatees spend time and what resources they use on the Gulf Coast.”

The Sea Lab adds that Manatees are locally endangered animals. In 2009, the Western Indian Manatee was dubbed Alabama’s official marine mammal.