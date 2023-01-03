WATCH: Massive Avalanche Cloud Looms Over Telluride, Colorado

Every year, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) receives reports of more than 2,000 avalanches. Though that number is staggering, as many as ten times more go unreported. To say they’re not an unusual occurrence would be an understatement. That said, it’s far rarer for an avalanche to cause a massive cloud that nearly covers a nearby town in frost.

As the sun dropped behind Ajax Peak on New Year’s Eve, a monstrous avalanche tumbled down the rocky cliffside, launching a swell of snow and debris over the town of Telluride, Colorado. While driving down Main Street, a resident spotted the billowing blizzard, capturing a video of the powder cloud as he passed.

The Telluride resident then shared the video with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which advised caution to all Coloradans. “[A] very large avalanche hit the valley floor off Ajax Mountain around sunset on New Year’s Eve,” they wrote in the caption of the Facebook post. “This video provides dramatic evidence of the very dangerous avalanche in many parts of Colorado today. Avalanche Warnings remain in effect for most of the Colorado mountains.”

Colorado Skier Dies Amid Massive Avalanche

Earlier in the day, another avalanche pummeled Colorado, this one resulting in the death of a backcountry skier. Just after 2:00 pm, the Summit County Rescue Group received a call concerning two skiers, a father and his adult son.

According to SCRG, the skiers accessed the backcountry area known as “The Numbers,” a popular place for people to venture outside of the regular ski area and explore the backcountry. At around 1:00 pm, an avalanche began pouring down the mountain, trapping both skiers in its deadly current.

Though partially buried by the snow and debris, the father was able to dig himself out. He then skied out of the area to call for help. Multiple search and rescue crews were soon deployed, including a dog team, who found the son buried beneath the snow just after 3:00 pm. Sadly, he was killed by the avalanche.

The man was transported to Breckenridge Mountain Clinic. Meanwhile, the SCSO Special Operations team performed an investigation at the avalanche site. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the people involved in this tragic accident,” wrote Colorado Avalanche Information Center in a statement. “CAIC staff will visit the accident site on Sunday, January 1. We will publish a final report in the next week.”

In response to the tragic incident, Colorado residents and fellow skiers expressed their sadness at the death of the adventurer. “This is terrible to hear,” one Coloradan wrote. “I know the resort has very clear signage at the gates. But I think sometimes the sign becomes an exciting part of the adventure. Maybe something to snap a photo of, rather than the sobering warning it’s meant to be.”