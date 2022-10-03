WATCH: Massive Avalanche Completely Wipes Out 30 Tents at Mount Manaslu

If you were looking for some gut-wrenching footage to kickstart your week, then we’ve got you covered. Footage from Mount Manaslu in Nepal shows the moment a massive avalanche completely wipes out 30 tents. Even more terrifying to watch, however, are the handfuls of people seen running ahead of the avalanche, rushing to escape with their lives. Check it out.

The footage is heart-pounding as the white cloud of ice and snow races down the mountainside. Tiny little red, orange, and yellow tents disappear beneath the avalanche on Mount Manaslu. And, just as quickly, the cloud gulps up any nearby humans in its path.

However, the avalanche above is hardly the first to affect campsites at Mount Manaslu’s base. In part, these avalanches have become increasingly common as a result of global warming. Previously, footage captured the downfall of a serac, a pinnacle or ridge of ice along the surface of a glacier. The video showed the serac as it broke apart and tumbled toward a different Mount Manaslu base camp.

Mount Manaslu is the eighth highest mountain above sea level in the world, located within the Nepalese region of the Himalayan mountain range. This mountain range is also home to the much more famous Mount Everest, the tallest mountain peak on the planet. Mount Manaslu is also called the “killer mountain” by locals as dozens of people have died while climbing it.

Two Climbers Dead After Avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park

None of the planet’s top tallest mountains reside in the United States. However, the mountains and ranges we have here still pose significant danger to hikers and climbers if they’re not careful. Early last spring, a climber in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado was killed and two of their companions seriously injured when an avalanche occurred at 11,000 feet.

We don’t know what actually happened to the people seen fleeing the avalanche on Mount Manaslu. But in Rocky Mountain National Park, CO’s National Guard received a call to enact a rescue of the injured climbers. Reports at the time state a woman suffered light injuries while the ones sustained by her male companion were more serious. The rescue crew extracted the climbers from a narrow mountainside gully called Dreamweaver Coulier on Mount Meeker.

After pulling the two injured climbers to safety, rescue crews made an attempt to locate the body of the third climber. The rescuers were unsuccessful at their first extraction attempt but later found his body that same afternoon in debris left behind by the avalanche.

Hopefully, the individuals seen fleeing Mount Manaslu’s avalanche above made it through their ordeal okay. However, both occasions prove that whether your climbing one of the tallest mountain peaks in the world or just exploring the peaks in our nation’s national parks, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings at all times.