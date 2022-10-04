WATCH: Massive Flock of Sheep Cause Traffic Jam in Utah National Forest

This crazy footage below shows a massive sheep herd causing a traffic jam in the Manti-La Sal National Forest in Utah on Monday.

Photos taken by the driver of a blocked vehicle show a sea of white—hundreds of sheep congregate along a road and completely block any cars from passing through.

Manti-La Sal National Forest warned drivers to be mindful of the large herds of livestock passing through the mountain range. This time of year, these livestock herds migrate through the 1.4-million-acre-mountain range this time of year.

It's that time of year again where livestock is on the move throughout the forest. Please make sure to take your time, especially around those blind turns, and be respectful if you come across people & animals on the road. pic.twitter.com/UNwDYb8tN8 — Manti-La Sal NF (@ml_nf) October 3, 2022

“Monday morning traffic jams are the worst,” the Manti-La Sal National Forest official account tweeted in their video’s caption. In the video, sheep cover the two-lane highway and stretch back as far as the eye can see. Monday appeared to be a gorgeous day in this valley in the forest.

“It’s that time of year again where livestock is on the move throughout the forest,” the tweet read. “Please make sure to take your time, especially around those blind turns, and be respectful if you come across people & animals on the road.”

According to the U.S. Forest Service, 85% of Utah’s coal comes from this forest. Its name is derived from a Book of Mormon city, Manti. Its mountaintops reminded Spanish-speaking explorers of salt, or “la sal.”

The Manti Forest Reserve was created by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1903 at the request of locals. Then, the La Sal Forest Reserve was created in 1906-1907. The two forests merged back in 1949.

Grand Teton National Park to Better Protect Bighorn Sheep

Grand Teton National Park is currently creating an environmental assessment that hopes to better protect the area’s bighorn sheep population during the winter months.

For thousands of years, bighorn sheep have resided in the Teton Mountain Range’s ecosystem. However, in recent years, the population sits on brink of extinction.

The park wants to reverse this trend. So, officials have coordinated with organizations like the Teton Range Bighorn Sheep Working Group to determine greatest threats to the population.

These include such as habitat loss, disease, non-native mountain goats. It also includes disturbance from winter sports and recreation.

The park set out to develop a new plan. In their new plan, they aim to minimize the effect of the threats posed on Grand Teton’s bighorn sheep during winter.

The biggest concern at the moment is preventing outdoor activities from damaging the region’s bighorn sheep. According to Grand Teton park officials, the new plan prioritizes the “health of the herd.”

“Alternatives will consider visitor management and education strategies for protection of bighorn sheep as recommended by the Teton Range Bighorn Sheep Working Group, including increased public outreach and education, signage, enhanced monitoring of both bighorn sheep and recreational use, new or expanded winter closures in specific areas, and designated travel routes, among other actions,” the park wrote in an official release.