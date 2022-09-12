WATCH: Massive Great White Shark Dwarfs Another Seemingly Huge Shark in Wild Video

A video of two sharks looking for a meal went viral this week. The two great white sharks swam slowly just under the surface of the water. First, we see an average-length shark swim up looking for a fresh bite. This shark would be enough to frighten most people looking into the water. But then, an even larger shark swam up and blew the proportions out of the water.

The video was shared on the Twitter account The Depths Below which shares regular videos of the extraordinary life that lurks in the depths of the ocean.

Size difference between 3m great white and 5m great white pic.twitter.com/AAfIhlMW2J — The Depths Below (@DepthsBeIow) September 10, 2022

The video drew comparisons to the famous scene from Steven Speilberg’s classic film Jaws when Roy Scheider comes face to face with the giant ocean dweller. Terrified, he backs slowly into the boat’s cabin and delivers the iconic line, “We’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

One user noted humans feeding sharks can actually be a bad thing for our relationship with the animals. “One of the worst acts is feeding sharks for tourism purposes… This makes them link between food and human being which leads to shark attacks to people,” noted one Twitter user.

A Recent Scientific Breakthrough on Sharks

Sharks are majestic creatures that have occupied the earth far longer than humans. Great white sharks take a lot of attention with their mystical existence. However, the basking shark is the second largest in the world after the whale shark.

A recent scientific breakthrough discovered the reason why these sharks swim around each other in circles. While it’s always been assumed the circles relate to mating, the exact nature of them remained a mystery.

David Sims, a senior research fellow at the MBA, professor at the University of Southampton, explained what the team found in their study. “How usually solitary basking sharks find a mate in the ocean’s expanse has been an enduring mystery. Incredibly we now find that a courtship torus not only forms but acts like a slow motion ‘speed-dating’ event for assessing lots of potential mates in one go.”

The sharks create these toruses by revolving around each other in the water. The research team found that each torus was comprised of equal numbers of male and female sharks. The males and females would gently touch fins or bodies. Through the toruses, these sharks essentially gauge their compatibility with each other.

“Additional unifying characteristics were the presence of breaching behavior, dynamic assorting of females and males within a torus and female–male interactions such as touching and rolling/diving behavior,” Sims said. “Collectively, the results strongly suggest a courtship function for the basking shark torus.”

“It is astonishing that this wonder of the natural world has remained hidden for so long,” Sims continued. “Presumably because circles most often form at depth away from surface observation, which could explain why mating itself has never been seen.”