WATCH: Massive Grey Wolf Is in Heaven Getting Belly Rubs in the Snow

The grey wolf may be one of the larger predators in the wild. However, one Outsider Twitter post shows that even these fierce canines are simply good boys at heart when belly rubs and back scratches are on the table!

It’s an adorable snowy video that starts with a huge grey wolf approaching a woman, asking for some back scratches. The large animal sits down next to its human in a way that calls to mind any pet puppy. It’s just a little unusual to see because of the grey wolf’s massive size!

Grey Wolves are just extra-large good boys when in the right hands.

“Grey Wolves are just extra-large good boys when in the right hands,” the Outsider Twitter page notes in the caption added to the awesome clip.

That’s The Spot!

The Twitter video continues with the grey wolf who is clearly in puppy heaven with all of the perfect scratches. After all, even the larger pups need good boy scratches sometimes. You can just see it in this very good boy’s face as he squints his eyes as if to say…”ahhh! That’s the spot!”

Soon, however, the wolf tells the human that it’s time to move on from back scratches. The grey wolf rolls over onto its back, pawing at the human’s hands letting her know that it’s time for the belly rubs. The smile on the wolf’s face is all we need to prove that this canine is living the life.

Wolf Populations Grows As Young Pups Survive Into The Year

According to recent reports, the wolf population in Voyageurs National Park has grown by as much as 16% in just one year. These numbers come from a report by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, late last month.

The report reflects the increase in wolf pups born in 2021 and the remarkably high number of these pups that survived the first year. This is very good news for the 2022 population numbers, the experts note. Around 52% of the wolf pups born in the area during the 2021 season lived through their most vulnerable months. This a major bounce-back after only 7% of the pups born in 2020 survived in the same months.

Tracking the pups and the causes of death when they don’t survive the first year is difficult for researchers. The adult wolves can be fitted with GPS collars. However, the pups cannot wear these devices. As a result, these experts are keeping track of the numbers over multiple seasons. These changes in population numbers as well as developing a better understanding of extenuating circumstances will help answer these questions.