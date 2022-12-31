WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Causes ‘Traffic Jam’ in Eastern Oregon

Sure, the term “traffic jam” is known all across the country. However, it can mean a variety of things depending on the region. And wildlife can be a big part of this. Well, according to one recent video from Oregon when a herd of elk holds up traffic for nearly three minutes, at least!

It’s an unbelievably impressive traffic jam too, as it is full of elk running across the road. Not just a few of the animals holding up traffic. As the clip begins, we see from the perspective of the vehicle driving along the Oregon roadway. Then, just around a bend, we see the elk moving across the road. There are so many of them gracefully jumping across the way that the massive herd looks almost fluid.

This Traffic Jam Is An Endless Stream Of Wildlife

The wild video lasts for over three minutes as the elk move over the road. As we get closer to the animals as they cross the street we see that there is a truck waiting on the other side of the herd, waiting to move past as well.

However, patience is key on this particular day as the elk seem to be coming out of nowhere, with hundreds of the massive animals emerging from the trees during the unique traffic jam.

When An Elk Enters A Roadway, It’s Best Just To Let It Do Its Own Thing

One cocky motorist recently learned the hard way that there is no rushing an elk, even as they stand in the middle of the road. A recent video shows exactly this as a vehicle approaches a massive bull elk standing in the middle of the road. Initially, the driver is cautious, approaching the wild animal slowly as they drive up.

However, this calmness doesn’t last long. The driver seems to think antagonizing the elk is the best option at the moment. “Wanna fight?” the driver asks after rolling down the window. “Wanna go, bud?” the driver asks.

Well, it seems the elk was up for a battle of some sort. It pauses for a beat before ramming its huge rack into the car’s front tire. All we hear at this point is the air rushing out of the now-flat tire and the very exasperated sighs of one of the vehicle’s passengers.