WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Holds Up Traffic in Arizona

This huge elk herd in Flagstaff, Arizona held up traffic when the group decided to cross a road. The crossing caused a traffic jam of over a minute, according to the person who posted the clip to Twitter.

In the video, a massive line of elk gallops on through the woods, across the street and to the other side. They all seem to be racing in a line, and we see an assortment of elk all ages and sizes. The clip ends as the last few stragglers run behind, goaded along by the elk rounding out the troops. The car starts to drive off after waiting for the last of the elk.

“Most awesome thing ever to happen to us!! On our way back into town from #lakemary!” the person filming posted to their Twitter account. “A herd of #Elk crossed our path! Over 1 minute of traffic jam!! #Flagstaff#Arizona #BlessedFriday.”

Most awesome thing ever to happen to us!! On our way back into town from #lakemary! A herd of #Elk crossed our path! Over 1 minute of traffic jam!! #Flagstaff #Arizona 🦌🌲 #BlessedFriday pic.twitter.com/kkPBXKgolv — ✯ Here, here I am ✯ (@Rusteia) December 2, 2022

“This is so cool, I love this,” one commenter wrote, adding a few emojis.

However, now that it’s December, we’re past elk rutting season.

During the elk rut, it’s a good idea to avoid all males. They become more aggressive around September and October as their bodies are pumped with hormones to prepare.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife No Longer Accepting Applications for Elk Dispersal Project

During the rut, males attempt to dominate and earn the right to mate. This often results in clashing among male populations. Bulls will become very aggressive and release powerful pheromones. They also display their muscular antlers, necks, and bodies prominently.

Elk can weigh up to 750 pounds. Many of the elk we see in the video could’ve easily hit close to that mark.

Wildlife experts advise that tourists in National Parks remain at least 50 yards away from all elk, regardless of the time of year.

Normally, each winter, a nearby state enlists the help of the public for culling its elk population. Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently reached out to expert hunters for assistance culling these populations in Great Sand Dunes National Park. However, applications for this winter have closed and should reopen next year.

Each year, the department searches for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt.

According to CPW, the culling effort shouldn’t be viewed as hunting or recreation. Rather, it should be seen as part of the intensive elk management project.

Volunteers may have to commit up to two days if chosen. Volunteers can also keep the carcass of antler-less elk kills.

Volunteers will come from the Colorado public, but there are incredibly strict requirements for selection.

One requirement includes a shooting qualification test. In this test, applicants aim to hit small targets the size of an elk’s vitals at 200 to 300 yards. They also must strike each target three times in a row without missing in a three-minute time period.

Local wildlife manager Rick Basagoitia has described the shooting challenge difficult “for even the most seasoned elk hunters.”