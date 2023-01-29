Watch a Massive Iceberg the Size of London Snap off the Antarctic Ice Shelf

After years of cracking, an enormous Antarctic iceberg roughly the size of London broke off the Brunt Ice Shelf and began floating away from the glacial continent.

According to experts at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the shelf split in two during the spring tide, the recurrent swelling of the ocean during the full and new moons. Since the calving, multiple satellites have snapped images of the giant iceberg, allowing scientists to estimate its size. The BAS reported that the Antarctic iceberg is a whopping 600 square miles, about the size of London and slightly larger than Houston.

BREAKING 🚨: An iceberg the size of London has broken off the Antarctic ice shelf pic.twitter.com/M54RagUQqs — Latest in space (@latestinspace) January 25, 2023

Admittedly, a city-size block of ice breaking off from Antarctica and floating into the sea does sound alarming. Researchers, however, claim that it’s perfectly natural.

In a statement, BAS explained that the split isn’t related to climate change. Instead, it’s the result of “natural processes” that began more than 10 years ago. Scientists began monitoring the crack, known as Chasm-1, back in 2012. Since then, it’s become gradually wider until the outer portion of the ice shelf finally broke off.

“Our glaciologists and operations teams have been anticipating this event,” BAS director Jane Francis said in the statement.

Scientists Believe the Moon Had a Major Effect on the Antarctic Iceberg

Though glaciologists have been eyeing the Antarctic iceberg for years in anticipation of its split, they believe the moon may have helped the process along because it took place during the spring tide. The moon’s gravitational pull has a major effect on tides, the rising of which likely gave the iceberg the last push it needed to break away.

As the BAS explained, the recent calving isn’t the first such occurrence in recent years. Two years ago, another large iceberg broke off the Antarctic shelf in a similar fashion. BAS monitors the area with GPS sensors and satellites to track such events.

“This calving event has been expected and is part of the natural behavior of the Brunt Ice Shelf. It is not linked to climate change. Our science and operational teams continue to monitor the ice shelf in real-time to ensure it is safe, and to maintain the delivery of the science we undertake at Halley,” BAS glaciologist Professor Dominic Hodgson said in a news release.

The calving occurred amid record-low sea ice in Antarctica, where it’s currently summer. Unlike the Arctic, however, which has seen alarming shifts due to climate change, Antarctica remains highly variable.

“There’s a link between what’s going on in Antarctica and the general warming trend around the rest of the world. But it’s different from what we see in mountain glaciers and what we see in the Arctic,” Ted Scambos, a University of Colorado glaciologist, told CNN.