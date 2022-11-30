WATCH: Massive Polar Bear Is in Heaven Rolling Around in Fresh Snow Fall

The Buffalo Zoo just posted an adorable TikTok of Luna the polar bear having the time of her life in fresh snowfall. In the viral video that’s been viewed over a half million times, Luna giddily jumps around and plunges through piles of snow in her habitat.

The clip begins with the bear emerging from its house, looking around and playfully running like a dog. Then—again like a dog—the animal shakes off snow from its fur. Then, we cut to another clip of Luna slowly ploughing her snout underneath a large pile of snow, burying herself. She rolls over and continues snouting through the snow. You can tell the majestic animal feels right at home.

She looks around with a content smile before playing again, even licking the snow with her tongue. She starts eating the snow and rolls over on her back, wailing around as if making a snow angel. The clip ends with perhaps the cutest snapshot of the video, where a pile of snow sits on her snout and she tries to catch bits in her mouth as it falls down.

You can watch the cute video below.

Commenters were quick to react to the adorable bear playing in the snow.

“If I die giving him a belly rub, just know it’s how I would have wanted to go,” one person wrote.

“I know polar bears are the most dangerous of bears….but like….cuddles?” another joked.

Luna seems to be having a blast in Buffalo’s snowy environment.

Polar Bears Now Classified as ‘Vulnerable’ Species for Numerous Reasons

Polar bears have a native range within the Arctic Circle. They are native to Arctic Ocean and the surrounding seas and land masses. It is the largest bear species currently in existence. It’s also the largest living land carnivore on the planet.

An adult male weighs around 770–1,540 lbs, while a sow—adult female—is about half that size. While it’s the sister species of the brown bear, they’ve diverged to live in a very narrow ecological range.

They are extremely well-adapted for cold temperatures and for moving across snow, ice, and water. They’re also adept seal hunters, as seals are their primary food source. Polar bears are born on land yet spend most of their time on sea ice.

Their scientific name means “maritime bear.” Polar bears hunt their seals, their preference, from the edge of sea ice. When no sea ice is present, they live off their own fat reserves. Because of their reliance on the sea ice, polar bears are classified as marine mammals.

Because of habitat loss caused by climate change and expected future loss, the polar bear is classified as a vulnerable species.

Large-scale hunting previously raised international concern for the future of the species decades ago. However, conservation efforts have helped populations rebound.