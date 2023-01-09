WATCH This Massive Python Get Tangled in Lights 15 Feet Above Ground

Snakes aren’t always found where you’d most expect them. From dryers to shoes to airplanes, snakes aren’t picky about their hiding spots. That said, this python found tangled in a string of holiday lights 15 feet above the ground probably isn’t feeling too safe or happy.

A recent video posted to TikTok begins with a crowd gathered below a string of decorative lights. It’s not immediately clear why they’re there or what they’re looking at, but as the camera pans around, it becomes obvious. High above their heads, a massive python had somehow found itself tangled in the lights.

With no means of getting the snake down themselves, onlookers called in the help of Singapore’s Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, who were more than happy to lend a hand.

“Reticulated pythons are agile and able climbers,” Kalai Vanan, CEO of ACRES, told Newsweek. “We have also noticed that pythons tend to often climb structures to get away from a threat or when they feel vulnerable. The python could have actually been run over by a vehicle and climbed to feel safe, [or] it could have climbed the structure as it was feeling threatened, perhaps by a crowd. We did check the snake and did not see any injuries.”

The Monster Python Was Actually Small for Its Species

How big was the last snake you spotted in the wild? Two feet? Three feet? For those unlucky enough to have crossed paths with a rattler, a 6-foot reptile could come to mind – which is a pretty big snake! The python found in the Christmas lights, however, dwarfs them all.

According to wildlife experts, the snake was estimated to be around 10 feet long. And believe it or not, that’s on the smaller size for a python. The average length of a reticulated python is over 16 feet, with some growing upwards of 30 feet in length.

Thankfully, experts were there to contend with the monster (yet somehow also miniature) snake. After a few attempts to dislodge the snake, ACRES officials settled on taking the lights down so there was no chance of the python plummeting onto the busy road behind them.

“We have rescued pythons from every situation imaginable,” Vanan said. “From being entangled in nets to being harmed by people. Most of the time, it’s due to misconceptions and fears among people which leads to the snake being rescued.”

Though calling for the help of experts was a wise move, Vanan maintains that the bystanders weren’t in any danger. If you should ever find yourself in the presence of a python, there’s no need to panic, he said.

“Keep calm—snakes are generally more scared of us than we are of them. Keep a distance, take a photo of the snake and seek advice from a wildlife rescue center near you. Do not try to catch it by yourself or provoke it. If you feel the snake is a threat, the last thing you should do is to approach it, which may cause the snake to defend itself.”