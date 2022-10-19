WATCH : Massive Rocky Mountain Bull Elk Leaps Over Fence, Leaves Tourists Stunned

A group of tourists quite possibly had to change their pants after a Rocky Mountain National Park bull elk casually leaped over a fence right in front of them.

According to reports, the group of visitors assembled on the other side of a fence to watch and take pictures of the majestic animal. However, they had no idea what sort of show they were in for when the animal easily jumped over the barrier, leaving them stunned.

A fellow tourist captured the breathtaking moment and shared it on the Instagram account ‘TouronsOfYellowstone.’ The account highlights moronic tourists at National Parks, often involving wild animals.

In the video, which you can watch below, it’s obvious the tourists are way too close to the creature. According to the National Park Service (NPS), they urge people to always stay at least 25 yards from the animals. They also make an important note that individual animals have their own desires when it comes to their personal space.

Although most wild animals wish to avoid humans at all costs, they will sometimes go after humans only if they feel provoked or threatened. Like all creatures, they can be unpredictable if they feel like you’re encroaching on their space.

In addition, this reigns especially true during late summer and fall when the bull elk enter their mating season, also known as the rut. During this time of the year, the behavior of male elk will be wildly erratic and hard to predict. At this time, bull elk will gather a harem of female cows and act as their protectors from other bulls and animals. As a result, bull elks will often lash out at other elks. Elks will posture with their antlers, bugle, and charge one another.

Bull elk charges idiotic tourist trying to snap picture

“Observe and photograph from a distance comfortable to the elk,” says the NPS. “If the elk move away or their attention is diverted: you are too close!”

In addition, Rocky Mountain tourists must stay by the roadside when viewing elk in park meadows and remain on roadways and designated trails. Moreover, using any lights or calls to attract animals is illegal. Simply put, don’t be that guy.

A prime example of what not to do if you see an elk was perfectly exemplified when a tourist attempted to snap a photo of a bull elk with large antlers. By the end of it, the bull elk was charging toward the man.

The nightmare event occurred on September 24 during the elk rutting season in Estes Park, Colorado. Bystander Megan Foster recorded the video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before it locked eyes with a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.