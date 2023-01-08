WATCH: Massive Whale Sharks Glide Through ‘Bait Ball’ for an Easy Dinner

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) is sharing some impressive footage as some massive whale sharks take a moment to feast on some incredible bait balls.

The now-viral video features the majestic whale sharks as they find their next meal in a humongous group of fish which is also called a “bait ball.” According to CSIRO, this incredible footage is a very rare sight.

The Majestic Whale Sharks Grow To Some Massive Lengths As The Largest Fish In The Sea

According to the post shared by the CSIRO experts, the rare footage features the whale sharks feasting on bait balls in the “presence of other predators.”

These massive animals are the “largest fish in the sea,” CSIRO’s message says, adding that the whale shark can grow as large as 12 meters in length.

The wild video is incredibly mesmerizing to watch. The jaw-dropping footage features the huge fish diving smack-dab into the bait ball. Each time, the massive whale sharks dive into the bait ball, they are grabbing some goodies as they swim by in the humongous group.

Additionally, the whole time the gigantic ocean dwellers are moving in and out of the bait ball we see other predators, such as birds, feasting on the enormous group of fish. The birds are diving in and out of the water. Plucking one fish at a time out of the sea.

Much Of The Behavior Of These Curious Ocean Creatures Remains Unknown

According to the experts, the behavior of the whale shark is still curious to many scientists. And, because much of the ocean fish’s behavior is still unknown tracking programs are hoping to uncover some of the mystery.

“We’ve been uncovering the secrets of whale sharks by tracking their movements at Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia and beyond,” CSIRO scientists explain.

According to the scientists studying the humongous fish, these impressive ocean animals tend to gravitate to the Ningaloo Reef for much of the year because food is usually abundant.

“Whale sharks gravitate to Ningaloo Reef because it offers an abundance of food from March to August,” the CSIRO statement says. However, these whale sharks do like to move around, the experts note. Apparently, when the massive ocean animals are not hanging out in the waters around the Ningaloo Reef they have been tracked thousands of miles away, CSIRO scientists note.

“When not hanging out in WA, our satellite tags have revealed they sometimes travel 3500 kilometers away to the Gulf of Carpentaria,” the experts explain.