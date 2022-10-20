WATCH: Mind-Blowing Video Shows Huge Alligator Ambush Another Gator

A Great Egret narrowly escaped with its life in an astonishing viral video after the alligator that was stalking it was violently ambushed by another, much larger alligator. Take a peek at the insane footage below.

The video begins with the Great Egret seemingly completely unaware of the reptilian predator preparing to snap at its tail feathers. The bird enjoys a stroll by the water as the smaller alligator creeps up behind him. However, before the alligator even has a chance to launch its attack, a larger, faster alligator creeps down the hillside. The monster gator then latches onto the smaller reptile’s lower extremities, threatening certain death.

The attack is brutal. The large gator keeps a tight hold on its opponent’s neck as it slithers into the murky water. All the while, the great white bird looks on in what we can only assume is grudging appreciation. After all, it was the larger reptile that kept him from becoming the smaller one’s lunch.

Viewers, shocked at the cannibalism, flocked to the comments with varied reactions.

“Had no idea this was a thing,” one Twitter user wrote. “Had to look it up. ‘Cannibalism isn’t uncommon for gators, including elder alligators eating the young.'”

In fact, estimates state that 7% of all young gators are eaten by larger cannibal alligators. Talk about a dog-eat-dog world.

Beach-Goers Shocked to Find Alligator Enjoying Florida Surf

If you know anything about alligators then you know they’re almost always found occupying bodies of freshwater. And that’s what made one alligator sighting in Florida so shocking. Beach-goers encountered an unusual sight when they noticed a lone gator soaking up the sun and relaxing in the surf at Melbourne Beach.

Kyle Hussey, one of the individuals that spotted the lounging gator, wasn’t entirely sure what he’d found when he first noticed the reptile. However, soon enough he realized that the large bobbing object was an alligator.

According to the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it’s not unusual for alligators to take a quick dip in saltwater bodies of water. That said, they did emphasize that “While alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days, they are primarily freshwater animals. They typically live in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds. Like many reptiles, they also prefer warm, humid climates. And it’s that which makes the Melbourne Beach gator’s recent venture all the more unusual.

More commonly found in saltwater bodies is the gator’s larger, fiercer cousin the crocodile. Aside from differently shaped snouts and overall size, the major difference between alligators and crocodiles is that crocodiles are more commonly found in saltwater. According to Live Science, crocodiles, unlike alligators, boast what’s called a lingual salt gland on their tongues. The gland enables crocodiles to dispel excess amounts of salt from their bodies, making them better equipped to survive in ocean-like waters.