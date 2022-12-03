WATCH: Mom Rescues Daughter From Ferocious Raccoon Attack, Sends It Flying

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut. The young girl spoke to a local outlet about the incident.

“It was wrapping its arms around my leg,” she explained. “It really hurt.”

The incident occurred around 7:55 am on Friday. State police said they responded to the incident on Fitts Road to assist the initial responding officer.

Video of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera, and it can be viewed below.

WATCH: A mother in #Ashford had to fend off a raccoon when it attacked her daughter: https://t.co/FDHnDggcQk pic.twitter.com/24pwaDYJks — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) December 2, 2022

“I was going out to get on the bus and a racoon was there and tried to attack me,” said 5-year-old Rylee MacNamara of Ashford. “It didn’t want to go off of my leg.”

Rylee MacNamara said she and her mother suffered bite marks and scratches. Eventually, her mother was able pried the animal off her daughter.

Panicking, Logan, Rylees mother, screamed for help.

“It’s a rabid racoon, get some help!,” Logan then yelled. Once the raccoon had been peeled off and thrown into the grass, it ran off into the woods.

Authorities Unsure Whether Raccoon Was Rabid

There’s no word yet on if the animal was rabid, but authorities suspect the animal very well could have been.

“I thought maybe she slammed her finger in the door. I definitely wasn’t expecting to see a racoon wrapped around her leg,” Logan said. The two went to the hospital, received rabies shots. The pair was back home in a couple of hours.

“We just kind of panicked at first. I was more scared than anything,” said Logan.

Neighbor, Jessica Gessay, says she isn’t surprised this incident occurred because of their proximity to the woods.

“These woods around here… I fear them. There’s things out here. Animals, wild animals things like that,” said Jessica.

“It’s disturbing that it would be that close to our houses,” added Dave Frank, Ashford.

Animal control then spent Friday morning in the woods to try and track down the animal. However, it was nowhere to be found, and they ended their efforts.

The Macnamara’s claim they may try to take matters into their own hands. Apparently, they’re considering putting traps up around the house.

Rylee and Logan will head back to the hospital every couple of days for the next two weeks to get more shots.

They Macnamara’s also say their kids won’t be allowed outside alone for the time being, and we don’t blame them after such a scary incident.

Surprisingly, the raccoon is noted for its intelligence. Studies have indicated the animal can remember the solution to tasks for at least three years. The animal is normally nocturnal and omnivorous. Its diet consists of about 40% invertebrates, 33% plants, and 27% vertebrates.

However, in most areas across the country, hunting and vehicle accidents cause the most raccoon deaths.