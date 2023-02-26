WATCH: Monster 8-Foot Reticulated Python Pulled From Car

While enjoying a soothing cup of coffee, one man’s relaxing day turned into a living nightmare when a group of bystanders pulled a monstrous 8-foot reticulated python from his car in the parking lot.

With plans to meet up with his son one Monday morning, Philippines resident Vernick Lalujan ducked into a local Starbucks for a cool drink (even in February, temperatures hover around 80 degrees). He barely had time to take a few sips, however, before a security guard stormed into the shop, asking for the owner of a silver sedan parked outside.

Looking out the window, Lalujan realized that a large crowd had gathered around his vehicle in the few minutes he was inside. Little did he know that this strange sight was about to take a turn for the worse. “When people informed me that a snake [was hiding in] my car, I was shocked,” Lalujan told Newsweek.

At first, the man didn’t think much of it. It was probably a little golden tree snake, a relatively harmless reptile known for its climbing abilities. Or maybe a buff striped keelback, essentially an Asian version of the nonaggressive American garter snake.

As he watched the crowd, however, his mild concern turned to horror as his neighbors pulled foot after foot of a massive reticulated python from his car. “They pointed where it hid and I thought it was a small one but [only] until the people started to pull it out,” he said. “Then I realized I was wrong.”

It took several people and a great deal of tugging, but the crowd eventually wrenched the 8-foot python free of the vehicle’s undercarriage.

Reticulated Pythons Are More Common Than You Might Hope in the Philippines

An archipelagic country in Southeast Asia, the Philippines is home to over 100 species of snake. Some, like the buff striped keelback, are completely harmless. Others are more than capable of inflicting severe injury or even death.

Among the most common in the country is the reticulated python, a nonvenomous behemoth of the reptile world. In addition to holding the title of the world’s longest snake, it’s also among the heaviest.

Fully grown, reticulated pythons commonly stretch between 13 and 16 feet. The largest on record, however, have exceeded 30 feet in length.

Vernick Lalujan suspects that the particular individual lurking beneath his car came from a creek near the parking lot. “The snake [was] lying under the car next to mine,” he said. “When the car left, it was exposed and people noticed its presence. By that time, it went to my car.”

After the brave bystanders removed the reticulated python from beneath Lalujan’s car, local wildlife officials removed it from the parking lot. It’s unclear what happened to the snake after its removal. Many locals in the comments, however, expressed their hopes that officials relocated rather than euthanize it.