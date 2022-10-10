WATCH: Monster Bull Elk Filmed With Deer Decoy Stuck on Head

A new viral video is showing a monster bull elk with an embarrassing problem on its hands, or head in this case. But the animal doesn’t seem too worked up about the situation.

In the clip, shared on Instagram by Outdoor Life, the elk rests on the ground unbothered by a giant faux rabbit deer decoy trapped in its antlers. When its harem starts to move, it stands and begins following as if nothing is amiss.

“Honey, have you seen my archery target?” reads the caption. “This bull elk got some custom headgear from someone’s [backyard] and is wearing it proudly.”

Luckily, the bull elk doesn’t appear to be in any danger. While the decoy is snuggly tucked into its antlers, it seems likely that a few shakes of the head would help the animal ditch the “headgear.” At least, we hope that’s the case. Otherwise, the animal may have trouble protecting its harem or fighting other bulls in the near future.

And with the breeding season in full swing, it’s possible that the fighting spirit is exactly what got the elk into the predicament in the first place. Bull elk tend to be irrationally aggressive while they’re impressing the ladies. And by the looks of it, that particular bull decided to get into a spat with the decoy, and the decoy got the last laugh.



“Got in a fight,” someone commented. “You shoulda seen the other guy. Total beta. Just disappeared after I hit him once.”

Video Proves How Epic a Bull Elk Battle Can Be

Breeding season, better known as rutting season, runs from August through October. The aggression comes from excess testosterone coursing through bull elks’ veins. And as they obsessively seek out mates, they often find themselves in epic battles with much more dangerous competitors than bow targets.

During the fall, people often catch males dueling it out on film. Much like the video below posted by Muleyphotos.

The footage may seem shocking and violent to some. Even from afar, the camera caught the loud bugling as the bulls lock antlers. But it’s just a typical day for two rutting elk.

“Notice how the little bulls run in to check on the cows while the big boys are fighting… some cool rut action for #wapitiwednesday,” account owner Jeremy Houston captioned.

As the Estes Park, Colorado website notes, these battles luckily don’t typically end in death. And when the season tappers out, the animals are far more docile. But always air on the side of caution if you run into an elk in the wild. While attacks aren’t common, the animals have been known to seriously injure people. And as the bull wearing a decoy proves, they’re willing to charge anything that appears even remotely threatening.