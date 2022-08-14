WATCH: Moose Forced to Sacrifice Calf to Grizzly Bear in Shocking Chase

One viral video started trending on Instagram after popular account NatureIsMetal posted a moose sacrificing one of its calves in a shocking grizzly bear chase.

“Intended Consequences,” the account captioned their post, a pun on the common phrase “unintended consequences.”

The video depicts a huge bear chasing a moose and two of its calves. Onlookers in a boat on the other side of the river videoed the incident. Footage shows the bear galloping through marsh before diving into the water. Then, as the camera pans further downstream, we see the beast has locked its eyes on two targets: two calves swimming at a slower pace.

The woman videoing the incident asks where the mother moose is, hoping she would step in to save them. As if on cue, the moose appears from behind brush and dives in to protect her babies. However, the bear gains ground and eventually closes in. The mother moose seems to divert the hungry grizzly from one calf and allows it to lunge for the other.

Then, the mother moose simply watches with her other calf as the grizzly starts eating the baby. The onlookers from the boat groan with sadness.

A commenter agrees with the sentiment. They wrote, “We’re all just DNA vehicles at the end of the day.” Another user commented that the mother preserved her favorite calf and left the other one to die.

Grizzly Bear Kills Moose Calf As Its Mother Watches

The account summarizes the theme of this brutal encounter between the bear and the moose. “Again, incredibly harsh, but when the strength of your bloodline is of the utmost importance, sacrifices must be made.”

One self-proclaimed “bear biologist” in the comments named GrizKid—who is verified by Instagram—remarked why this video serves as a prime example of the swimming prowess of bears. They said it proves why swimming away from a grizzly usually won’t end well.

Other commenters voiced frustrations over the camera work and the commentary of the people filming. And while these complaints occur frequently on these types of videos, we have to agree with most commenters. The person filming could’ve handled the camera a little better. There are times when the moose, the calves, and the bear all drift out of the frame. Other times, the camera inexplicably angles to the sky.

“HORRIBLE commentary, HORRIBLE camera work. Ruined the whole thing,” one viewer wrote. Another account agreed, providing a snarky comment about the camera’s angling toward the sky. “Excellent camera work. Point up at the sky when the action is happening!”

However, we won’t grill them too badly, because the essential part of the encounter is captured once the bear completes his meal.